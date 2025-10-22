Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

On October 22, Control Club opens its doors for the Ukrainian MusicLab Showcases 2025 — an event bringing to Bucharest six standout projects representing the new generation of the Ukrainian music scene. The selected artists explore a wide spectrum of sound, from alternative pop and experimental electronica to progressive rock and post-hardcore.

One year after the launch of the Ukrainian MusicLab program, Europavox, in partnership with the French Institute in Romania and with the support of Control Club and Music Export Ukraine, returns with the second edition of this hybrid training and networking initiative designed to support Ukrainian artists — whether residing in Ukraine or settled in other European countries — in the process of developing their international careers.

As part of the program’s structure, the project culminates with live performances by the selected artists, who will take the stage at Control Club on Wednesday, October 22:

Marie Hellstein – alternative and indie pop with poetic intensity

NINA EBA – experimental electronica and trip-hop with a strong visual dimension

Renata Kazhan – atmospheric electronic pop with dreamlike textures

TYSK – a collective blending grime, breaks, and electro with the energy and expressiveness of Ukrainian spoken word

Vøvk – progressive rock and post-hardcore with symbolic and emotional lyrics

YAME – a duo situated at the intersection of indie dance and experimental electronic music

Ahead of the Bucharest showcase, the artists took part in a series of online workshops led by professionals from the European music industry. These sessions covered key topics for any emerging artist: export strategies and positioning in European markets, data use in career planning, digital storytelling and online presence optimization, as well as public relations and media strategies tailored for independent musicians.

The program facilitated direct connections between the Ukrainian artists and 14 music professionals from 12 European countries, offering expert feedback and a broad perspective on international career development mechanisms.

The second edition of Ukrainian MusicLab will conclude on October 22, 2025, with the live showcase at Control Club, followed by a post-event promotional campaign aimed at strengthening the visibility of the participating artists, both online and within the event organizer network.

Admission to the Control Club event is free.

More info about the event: https://shorturl.at/vzaAO

Learn more about the Ukrainian MusicLab program: www.europavox.com/events/ukrainian-musiclab-2025

To discover more about the artists, visit the Europavox website & YouTube channel.