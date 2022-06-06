Ukrainian Street Food Day at TIFF 2022: Adi Hadean cooks with Ukrainian chefs

Chef Adi Hădean comes to the Transylvania International Film Festival 2022 for a special day: Ukrainian Street Food Day. He will prepare, together with Ukrainian chefs, traditional dishes from the neighboring country, which the people of Cluj are invited to try on June 20 at a special event, which will be organized on Potaissa Street in the city center. All funds raised from this event will be donated to the #SolidarSocial initiative, which delivers hot meals to refugees.

For Ukrainian Street Food Day, TIFF and Adi Hădean are launching an appeal to Ukrainians in Cluj-Napoca, professional or amateur chefs, who are invited to join the event to cook traditional food together. Those interested are asked to write a message to ana.tatar@tiff.ro.

“I was very happy with the invitation I received from TIFF, because it is in line with the project I started through #SolidarSocial and through which I have donated, so far, over 100,000 hot meals to refugees at the border. I invite the people of Cluj to visit us on June 20, they will have a special culinary experience. And we will redirect all the money we will raise in exchange for the food to the Ukrainian community,” says Adi Hădean.

Ukrainian Street Food Day is part of TIFF For Ukraine, an initiative of the festival dedicated to the film industry, but also to the Ukrainian community.

Ukrainian citizens will be able to attend the following events, based on their ID cards, free of any charge:

all film screenings in Unirii Square;

screenings of the film for children and teenagers, with Ukrainian subtitles, How I Learned How To Fly, Saturday, June 18, at 12:00hrs (Sapientia University) and Wednesday, June 22, at 17:00hrs (Mărăști Cinema);

DahkaBrahka concert, June 23 , 20″00hrs (Iulius Parc Open Air);

and also the following screenings:

Reflection: Saturday, June 18, 22:00hrs (Sapientia University) and Saturday, June 26, 20:30hrs (Cercul Militar)

Pamfir: Sunday, June 19, 22:30hrs ( Victoria Cinema)

Rhino: Monday, June 20, 18:00hrs (Florin Piersic Cinema) and Thursday, June 23, 22:15hrs (Florin Piersic Cinema ) – charity screening, all funds to be donated to the Emergency Fund for Filmmakers.