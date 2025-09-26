Under the Sign of Butterfly: “Symphony of Emotions” Christmas

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

On Sunday, December 21, at 1:00 PM, the Romanian Athenaeum will host the debut of the renowned Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna as part of the special series “Symphony of Emotions – Christmas Songs”!

The event invites audiences to a winter afternoon where Viennese elegance, carols, and festive musical works meet the butterfly symbol – the program’s emblem – representing emotion, delicacy, and artistic rebirth.

The evening’s program will be divided into two parts:

Christmas music by Leopold Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Bizet, Stolz, and other iconic composers;

International Christmas pieces – from Leroy Anderson to traditional Austrian carols, creating a bright and colorful soundscape dedicated to this special season.

“For us, this concert represents a very special step. We want the audience to experience the music and feel ease, emotion, freedom – a Christmas gift in imperial musical form,” said Peter Hosek, founder and manager of the Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna.

“The concert program is designed in two distinct parts: first, Christmas music by Leopold Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Bizet, Stolz, and other notable composers of the era; then, international Christmas pieces – from Leroy Anderson to traditional Austrian carols. It’s a brilliant, colorful, and inspiring selection performed by the orchestra and guest soloists,” Hosek added.

Just as the emerald green butterfly opens its wings over winter’s velvet red, the Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna opens the doors to a Christmas full of elegance, emotion, and luminous sound!

In line with the poster symbolism, each seat offers a distinct experience. Tickets are available exclusively via iabilet.ro at Super Early Bird prices:

Emerald Butterfly – 1,000 RON, Early Bird – 500 RON

Golden Carols – 1,000 RON, Early Bird – 500 RON

Crystal Bells – 729 RON, Early Bird – 364.5 RON

Velvet Sonata – 629 RON, Early Bird – 314.5 RON

Christmas Serenade – 529 RON, Early Bird – 264.5 RON

Winter Polka – 429 RON, Early Bird – 214.5 RON

Tickets: https://www.iabilet.ro/bilete-symphony-of-emotions-christmas-songs-116448/