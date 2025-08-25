UNDERCLOUD, Romania’s first independent theatre festival, celebrates its 18th edition. From September 18 to October 5, 18 venues along Calea Griviței will come alive with vibrant, thought-provoking theatre, pushing boundaries and opening new perspectives for audiences.

UNDERCLOUD 2025 continues the mission started in 2008: celebrating independent, free expression and creating a space for open, creative dialogue between artists and audiences. Since moving to Calea Griviței—specifically in the last four editions—the festival has contributed to revitalizing the neighborhood and transforming this historic avenue into a cultural hub. On the festival’s opening day, the building of the future Grivița 53 Theatre will also be inaugurated for its founders. Among the artists making the 18th edition a unique cultural experience are Ofelia Popii, Carmen Vidu, Cristina Juncu, Ștefan Lupu, Vlad Masacci, Alexandru Mazgăreanu, Irina Movilă, Andrei and Andreea Grosu, Bianca Marinescu, Rodica Mandache, Simona Maicanescu, Nora Iuga, and many others.

This year’s program covers a wide range of subjects and approaches. Some performances explore inner struggles or social traumas shaping contemporary society, such as Dolores, which passionately addresses emotional insecurity, or Maybe by 2301, We Won’t Need Another Feminist Show, which confronts the humiliating, frightening, and absurd challenges women face, even today. Others are parables about the human condition, weaving timeless stories—like Waiting for Ulysses, a fresh, musical, playful, and emotional take on Homer’s Odyssey; NOLand, a dystopian vision of the eternal conflict between tyranny and collective justice; or Youth Without Old Age and Life Without Death, an ingenious theatrical and choreographic experiment bridging Romanian folklore with contemporary performance demands.

These selections exemplify the festival’s remarkable curatorial approach—challenging categories, dissolving boundaries between forms of knowledge. A prime example is the interdisciplinary and participatory show Papiloma Party, a party at the intersection of visual art, theatre, medicine, and education, designed to raise public awareness about HPV-related risks.

UNDERCLOUD is a celebration of the independent theatre scene’s vast potential for social change and artistic evolution in Romania. With events dedicated to contemporary literature, guided tours exploring the stories and symbols along Calea Griviței, children’s workshops in the Minicloud section every festival weekend, Q&A sessions with dynamic figures of Romania’s artistic scene, and many more challenges, UNDERCLOUD offers audiences the chance to broaden cultural horizons and immerse themselves in a community that attends theatre not to confirm preconceptions, but to refine perspectives, challenge convention, and rethink the role of art in life and society. The full festival program is available at www.undercloudfest.ro.

UNDERCLOUD is Romania’s first independent theatre festival, held annually in Bucharest since 2008 without interruption. Known for its daring and quality, the festival gathers the best independent performances of the current season. Founded by Chris Simion-Mercurian, a promoter of Romania’s independent theatre movement since 1999, and curated by performing arts professionals, the festival is vibrant, bold, and curious—designed to surprise, challenge, and offer experiences unlike any other. Its primary goal is to promote independent theatre, support emerging and established artists who step out of their comfort zones, and give audiences access to innovative and provocative productions.

UNDERCLOUD 18 is made possible with the support of the 1st District City Hall and Bucharest City Hall through ARCUB. Organized by the Calea Griviței Foundation.