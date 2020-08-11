Undercloud Festival kicks off today in Bucharest

The 13th edition of the UNDERCLOUD Independent Theatre Festival is kicking off today in Bucharest in the open air, in the courtyard of the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant and in the garden of Grigore Antipa Natural Sciences Museum in Bucharest and will run till August 18.

The festival opens this evening at 20:00 hrs with the contemporary dance performance “Babel” choreographed by Arcadie Rusu.

A novelty this year is the online section with performances created by independent artists during the pandemic, as well as a section dedicated to children, with theater workshops and special shows.

As part of the BestOf section, the audiences have the possibility to see or revisit award-winning performances from the festival’s previous editions: “Babel” – winner of the 10th Undercloud Festival; “Off the hook”, winner of the jury prize in 2019; “What may I serve you with?” and “The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds” – winners of the ‘Under any Cloud’ award in 2017; “Art” – winner of the ‘Under any Cloud’ award in 2015; “Carpathian Garden” – best Undercloud 2014 show; “The Pillow Man” – winner of 4 prizes in 2016; and “Proof” – produced by the Unteatru company.

The festival also includes reading performances: “Cuter than Dostoevsky” (authored by Nora Iuga and Angela Baciu, in the dramatization of Chris Simion-Mercurian, with Maia Morgenstern and Carla-Maria Teaha), “Night of Fire” with Marius Manole, after Eric-Emmanuel Schmitt’s novel, “How I trained a snail on your breasts” by playwright Matei Visniec, a poetic filigree performance by actress Carla Maria Teaha, and directed by Mariana Camarasan, and “Madman”, after Savatie Bastovoi’s eponymous novel – a show with Antoaneta Cojocaru, in the dramatization and direction of Chris Simion – Mercurian, with video support signed by Bogdan Botofei.

The Undercloud “Guideline for Loneliness” is an interactive online theatre series featuring online theater performances by independent artists, advising the art of making the best out of loneliness. The three acts are played by actors Marius Manole (101. How to meet yourself, directed by France-Elena Damian), Katia Pascariu (102. How to sleep as long as you want, directed by Tamilla Woodard) and Matei Chioariu (103. How to solve the rooms of loneliness, directed by Ana Margineanu).

“This year’s edition is a challenge from many points of view, beginning with measures and ending with space adjustments, but this year, more than ever, we are reminded of the credo we set off with – independent artists need support and audiences. In a different way, but more importantly – together, we see each other at this year’s #UNDERCLOUD13. With care for the others, complying with health safety measures that carry on the hope that we will meet more often,” Undercloud initiator, director Chris Simion-Mercurian says.

Frontline medical workers are invited to #UNDERCLOUD13 “as a sign of gratitude for their effort during this period”.