UNFINISHED multidisciplinary festival announces its first confirmed speakers

Already reaching its eighth edition, the multidisciplinary UNFINISHED festival will take place from September 22nd to 24th, 2023, and will be held exclusively in physical format at HOUSE OF IDEAS (Casa și Grădina Universitarilor) in Bucharest. With a community of over 20.000 people from over 71 countries, UNFINISHED invites participants to trade their time for a wholesome weekend of discovery and inspiration, becoming an opportunity to celebrate the beauty of SILENCE in a noisy world.

For three days, under the theme of SILENCE, participants will engage in unique EXPERIENCES within the festival – like workshops, social experiments, interactive conversations – authentic PERFORMANCES – such as concerts, DJ sets, and dance moments – immersive INSTALLATIONS created by local and international artists and designers, WELLNESS activities – such as yoga, mindfulness, fitness – and the highly anticipated TASTE connection sessions – famous gatherings around the table, wine tastings, and conversations by the fire.

Capucine Gros, the artistic director of the festival, stated, “This year, our theme Silence is a call to breathe in and to listen. We’ve come to believe that silence is so tightly connected to everything – from democracy, censorship and power to nature, respect and taboos – that we think it’s a beautiful angle from which we may not only learn a lot about the big tangles of dependencies that connect us all, but also find some solutions to better listen to each other.”

Topaz Adizes, the Emmy-winning director, on the UNFINISHED stage

Among this year’s confirmed speakers are Topaz Adizes – writer, director, and experience design architect, whose interactive documentary {THE AND} won the 2015 Emmy Award and the World Press Photo Award; Rafaela Sahyoun – dancer, choreographer, and dance teacher involved in various artistic pedagogical projects; Ligia Giatti – operations director at Mesa, a team-based working system designed to quickly solve complex challenges; John Evans – musician experimenting on the border between soul, blues, electronica and house and Edouard Millot – entrepreneur, Climatosfera member, and Climate Fresk trainer.

Cristian Movilă, the founder of the UNFINISHED festival, stated, “2023 is no exception to the rule. UNFINISHED is, first and foremost, a community of completely different individuals who share curiosity and openness to continuous learning. For this reason, our mission is to connect people who may seem unrelated at first glance, but whose interactions can generate extremely revealing conversations. So, this year’s edition will bring architects together with technology specialists, choreographers with entrepreneurs, naturalists with psychotherapists, and we are convinced that the intersection of these different domains will result in something valuable and memorable. The important thing is to truly listen to each other.”

How do you sign up?

As every year, attendance to the festival is based on UNFINISHED’s unique pay-with-your-time model. The only way to access the UNFINISHED community is by filling in an application in which people must share about themselves, their values and motivation, and what they bring to the festival with their presence. The registration session will open on the website www.unfinished.ro, at the beginning of July, and 3141 participants will be accepted.