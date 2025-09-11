Unforgettable Festival 2025 – Full Artist Line-up

Between September 11–13, Bucharest will become the stage for one of the most spectacular music events of the year. Unforgettable Festival brings to Constitution Square an impressive line-up of international and local artists, sensory experiences, and unique moments, in an atmosphere that promises truly memorable performances.

On Thursday, September 11, the festival opens with Nikos Vertis and special guest Andra, in an evening filled with artistic highlights and an impressive opening ceremony. On Friday, September 12, the night turns legendary with an extraordinary recital by Andrea Bocelli, alongside Nicole Cherry and the Celebrating Zamfir project. On Saturday, September 13, the main stage will host José Carreras and Katherine Jenkins, together with Subcarpați Symphonic, Arash, and Loreen, for a spectacular finale.

DAILY PROGRAM

Thursday, September 11 – Echoes of Tomorrow

A powerful and emotional start, blending modern rhythms with special artistic moments.

17:00 – Open Gates & Timeless Stage Special Moments

18:00 – Unforgettable Moment

19:00 – Main Stage Open

19:45 – Opening Ceremony

20:00 – Nikos Vertis & special guest Andra

22:00 – Timeless Stage Special Moments

Friday, September 12 – Night of Legends

An evening dedicated to great voices and genuine emotions, where every moment becomes a legend.

15:00 – Open Gates & Timeless Stage Special Moments

16:00 – Main Stage Open

16:30 – Opening Ceremony

16:45 – Nicole Cherry

18:00 – Celebrating Zamfir

20:00 – Andrea Bocelli – a memorable recital under Bucharest’s sky

Saturday, September 13 – Night of Legends

The grand finale brings to the stage some of the most beloved international names for a spectacular closing.

15:00 – Open Gates & Timeless Stage Special Moments

16:30 – Main Stage Open

17:00 – Opening Ceremony

17:20 – Subcarpați Symphonic

18:30 – José Carreras & Katherine Jenkins

20:20 – Arash

21:45 – Loreen

Unforgettable Festival is not just a music event, but a multisensory experience that unites legendary artists, magical moments, and passionate audiences. Each day promises emotion, energy, and performances that will stay with participants long after the festival ends.

️ Final tickets for Unforgettable Festival 2025 are available at www.unforgettablefestival.com