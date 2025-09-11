Unforgettable Festival 2025 – Full Artist Line-up
Between September 11–13, Bucharest will become the stage for one of the most spectacular music events of the year. Unforgettable Festival brings to Constitution Square an impressive line-up of international and local artists, sensory experiences, and unique moments, in an atmosphere that promises truly memorable performances.
On Thursday, September 11, the festival opens with Nikos Vertis and special guest Andra, in an evening filled with artistic highlights and an impressive opening ceremony. On Friday, September 12, the night turns legendary with an extraordinary recital by Andrea Bocelli, alongside Nicole Cherry and the Celebrating Zamfir project. On Saturday, September 13, the main stage will host José Carreras and Katherine Jenkins, together with Subcarpați Symphonic, Arash, and Loreen, for a spectacular finale.
DAILY PROGRAM
Thursday, September 11 – Echoes of Tomorrow
A powerful and emotional start, blending modern rhythms with special artistic moments.
-
17:00 – Open Gates & Timeless Stage Special Moments
-
18:00 – Unforgettable Moment
-
19:00 – Main Stage Open
-
19:45 – Opening Ceremony
-
20:00 – Nikos Vertis & special guest Andra
-
22:00 – Timeless Stage Special Moments
Friday, September 12 – Night of Legends
An evening dedicated to great voices and genuine emotions, where every moment becomes a legend.
-
15:00 – Open Gates & Timeless Stage Special Moments
-
16:00 – Main Stage Open
-
16:30 – Opening Ceremony
-
16:45 – Nicole Cherry
-
18:00 – Celebrating Zamfir
-
20:00 – Andrea Bocelli – a memorable recital under Bucharest’s sky
Saturday, September 13 – Night of Legends
The grand finale brings to the stage some of the most beloved international names for a spectacular closing.
-
15:00 – Open Gates & Timeless Stage Special Moments
-
16:30 – Main Stage Open
-
17:00 – Opening Ceremony
-
17:20 – Subcarpați Symphonic
-
18:30 – José Carreras & Katherine Jenkins
-
20:20 – Arash
-
21:45 – Loreen
Unforgettable Festival is not just a music event, but a multisensory experience that unites legendary artists, magical moments, and passionate audiences. Each day promises emotion, energy, and performances that will stay with participants long after the festival ends.
️ Final tickets for Unforgettable Festival 2025 are available at www.unforgettablefestival.com
