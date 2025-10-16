The end of the year brings in Bucharest some brilliant early music recitals in the Musica Sine Tempore series, initiated by the Metropolitan Center for Education and Culture Ioan I. Dalles in an effort to present artists who, by their mastery, revive the charm of Baroque and Renaissance music. In 2025, under these auspices, three instruments with distinct stories – the guitar, the harp and the theorbo – will be invited to the Dalles Hall to offer their performance of Baroque music, in a vivid, intense and deeply personal experience.

The first recital will take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, and will be held by Maxim Belciug, one of the most celebrated Romanian guitarists, who will offer a program of works by Francesco da Milano, François Couperin, Jan Antonín Losy, Luis de Milan, Johann Sebastian Bach, Jean Philippe Rameau, Robert de Visée and Gaspar Sanz, in his effervescent and surprising interpretation. The guitarist is well known for his free-minded attitude in his playing: he approaches the baroque repertoire with a familiarity that only a man of the baroque could have. On his guitar, this music breathes freely and directly, in a rhythm of natural genuineness, and the baroque appears young and restless and teaches us about beauty and perennity.

With a career spanning over three decades, and thousands of concerts held on all major stages of the country and abroad, Maxim Belciug is a special name in the world of classical guitar. With an extraordinary fluency that tames the instrument touching the pure essence of music, and with an impressive repertoire that counts centuries of creation and various idioms, the guitarist has conquered his audience with an unique expressivity and ability to transform the guitar into a true orchestra of emotions. Just listening to him, one understands that music is not technical perfection, but a deep unspeakable energy that reveals the mystery of emotions.

The Musica Sine Tempore series continues on November 25, 2025, with the recital held by Lise Vandersmissen, a wonderful Belgian harpist, increasingly present on European stages. Specialized in both the modern and the baroque double harp, Lise Vandersmissen creates bridges between eras and styles, transforming each work into a fragile and enigmatic story. Educated at the Royal Conservatoire of Antwerp and at the Royal Academy of Music in London, she has performed in prestigious festivals and ensembles, standing out for her profound interpretation and artistic versatility.

The 2025 season of the series ends on December 20, with the concert of the Polish Klaudyna Żołnierek, a distinguished theorbo, lute and baroque guitar performer, who studied with maestro Rolf Lislevand at the Hochschule für Musik in Trossingen. In his art, Klaudyna combines historical accuracy with contemporary sensitivity. Present on prominent European stages as soloist or collaborator of early music ensembles, she is appreciated for the delicacy and magnetism of her interpretations, her album “Dialogue” (2023) being a poetic exploration of 17th-century French lutenists. Her recital in Bucharest promises an evening of pure reverie, between memory and revelation.

“Musica Sine Tempore is not just a concert program, explained the organizers, but a platform through which we want to bring in Bucharest artists who manage to give old music the breath of the present. We wish to develop this project and establish it as a tradition of high-class meetings, where the audience discovers the rare beauty of instruments and repertoires that transcend time.”

All concerts in the Musica Sine Tempore series start at 7:00 PM and take place at the Dalles Hall in Bucharest. Tickets are available on ticketstore.ro, eventim.ro and iabilet.ro.

