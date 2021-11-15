Untold 2022 set for August 4-7

UNTOLD, one of the largest music festivals in the world, will be held in 2022, between August 4 and 7. For 4 days and 4 nights, hundreds of thousands of fans from all over the world will step into the magical realm of Cluj-Napoca to have fun with the best international artists of the moment and beyond. The organizers of the UNTOLD festival have already started the preparations for the seventh chapter that brings new stories and characters from the magical universe.

For 4 days and 4 nights, the creators of UNTOLD take the fans of the festival through magical new worlds, with various musical genres, from live acts to shows EDM, pop, house, techno, tech-house, deep house, drum & bass, dubstep, grime, hip-hop, trip-hop, trance, tribal, reggae and more.

In 2021, UNTOLD was the only big music festival in the European Union that took place and brought to Romania the best line-up of the year. Over 200 top artists and DJs, including David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Alok, Afrojack, DJ Snake, Lost Frequencies and Steve Aoki, took to the main stage of the festival, eager to see their fans again, and did shows specially prepared for them. More than 265,000 participants from over 100 countries around the world felt the freedom, excitement and joy of being together again at a major event, the UNTOLD brand, and listened, for the first time, to hundreds of new songs just waiting to be released. .

In 2022, the seventh edition of UNTOLD will bring international artists for the first time in Romania, as well as the DJs so long awaited by the festival audience.

The first passes for UNTOLD 2022 will be put up for sale on Thursday, November 18:

• Pass General Access Basic – 129 euros + taxes

• Pass General Access Risk Free– 139 euros + taxes

• VIP Pass – 340 euros + taxe

Those who already have ANYTIME passes can choose to attend the 2022 edition or the one in 2023, depending on the preferences, directly from the check-in account, starting November 18.