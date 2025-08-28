UNTOLD Dubai 2025: Galaxy Stage Transforms into Zamna Stage

UNTOLD, ranked 3rd among the world’s Top 100 music festivals, continues to strengthen its status as a global brand through a strategic partnership with ZAMNA, the phenomenon born in Tulum. After the success of their collaboration in Europe at the anniversary edition UNTOLD X, the two iconic names in the events industry will take things to the next level in the Middle East, at the second edition of UNTOLD Dubai, where the Galaxy Stage will be curated by ZAMNA.

From November 6 to 9, at Dubai Parks and Resorts, fans from all over the world will experience one of the year’s most anticipated events. The Galaxy Stage, the techno home of the UNTOLD universe, will be the place where the sound of the biggest underground artists and state-of-the-art visuals come together to create a complete experience.

ERIC PRYDZ, LUCIANO AND ANDREA OLIVA ARE AMONG THE TOP UNDERGROUND ARTISTS IN THE LINEUP

In 2025, the Galaxy x ZAMNA stage opens at the second edition of UNTOLD Dubai with a spectacular lineup that brings together legendary artists who reshaped the dance culture and names currently redefining the dynamics of the electronic scene.

Eric Prydz, considered one of the most innovative artists of the 21st century, is a visionary who transformed the way live shows in electronic music are perceived. From classic tracks like “Call on Me” and “Pjanoo”, to ambitious projects such as EPIC, Pryda, or Cirez D, the Swedish artist has built a complex universe.

In the summer of 2025, he launched Holosphere 2.0 at UNVRS Ibiza, an impressive audio-visual component that mirrors technology and art. The show was described as “the most complex club production in the world”, a concept built with cutting-edge technology, renowned visual artists, and custom animations all projected in real time.

Luciano is one of the most respected names on the international electronic scene and one of the artists who managed to bring together two seemingly different worlds: the rigor of European minimal techno and Latin rhythms. In 2003, he founded the Cadenza label, a platform that launched well-known underground producers and shaped a distinctive style blending minimal techno, house influences, and South American rhythms. Over the years, he has held residencies at the biggest clubs in Ibiza, created the famous Vagabundos party series, and won multiple DJ Awards.

The duo MËSTIZA is the perfect blend of music, fashion, and women’s empowerment, with a sound that combines flamenco rhythms with house, melodic techno, afro house, and Latin, Arab, and African influences. In 2025, they became the first all-female duo with a residency at Hï Ibiza, solidifying their status as a project redefining women’s roles in electronic music.

Daley Padley, known as Hot Since 82, is one of the DJs who shaped modern British house. With productions that quickly entered the sets of the genre’s biggest artists and with a now-signature sound, he strengthened his position with the Knee Deep In Sound project. In 2025, he relaunched the concept in Ibiza, bringing together both established names and emerging DJs.

Andrea Oliva is a key figure on the European electronic scene. He began his journey at the age of 13 and in 2004 arrived in Ibiza for the first time, quickly becoming part of the local community. Residencies at ANTS (Ushuaïa) and Hï Ibiza earned him global recognition, complemented by performances on platforms like Boiler Room.

The lineup curated by ZAMNA for the Galaxy Stage at UNTOLD Dubai reflects the diversity of today’s electronic scene. Gordo radically changed his artistic path, reinventing himself as one of the most influential house DJs and producers of the moment. In 2024, he released his album Diamante, with Drake as executive producer, and in 2025 he brought to Ibiza the world premiere of ARTBAT b2b Gordo, one of the most anticipated sets of the summer season.

Ilario Alicante is among the DJs who brought Italian techno to the world’s biggest stages. With a melodic techno-oriented style, he has been present for years in the lineups of major European techno festivals, from Awakenings to Time Warp. Toto Chiavetta, a sophisticated Italian producer, in 2025 played the Galaxy Stage at UNTOLD X in a b2b set with ZAMNA Soundsystem, marking the beginning of the collaboration between the Romanian festival and the Tulum-born events brand.

Syreeta is one of the rising artists from the UK, recognized for sets that blend house, techno, and modern electronic sounds. Her fast-growing career is confirmed by appearances at major festivals and top European clubs.

From Italy, Vanny Granata built his reputation in house and minimal deep tech with releases on independent labels, while Ale De Tuglie is part of the new wave of Italian DJs gaining global visibility. He made memorable appearances in Ibiza: Abracadabra BLOND:ISH and Friends at Ushuaïa and a b2b with Sosa at Music On (Pacha). With a consistent presence on the electronic circuit, Marwan Dua is a DJ who combines tech house with refined deep and techno sounds.

ZAMNA Soundsystem will bring to the Galaxy Stage at UNTOLD Dubai the spirit of the festival born in Tulum, Mexico, completing the lineup with a sound that reflects ZAMNA’s identity. Famous for its Quintana Roo parties, the concept has become a global phenomenon in recent years, expanding to major stages from Ibiza and Miami to New York.

This global partnership brings together two brands offering full-scale experiences to their fans: UNTOLD Europe, ranked in 2025 for the second year in a row among the world’s top 3 festivals, known for its spectacular productions, global lineups, and thematic universes, and ZAMNA, a brand that redefined the perception of outdoor electronic events.

UNTOLD DUBAI: A UNIQUE 4-DAY EXPERIENCE AT DUBAI PARKS AND RESORTS

UNTOLD Dubai is not just a music festival, but a full four-day experience, bringing together world-premiere live shows, spectacular productions, and lifestyle zones in one of Dubai’s most spectacular destinations.

Hosted at Dubai Parks and Resorts, the largest integrated theme park and hospitality complex in the region, the festival turns into a true paradise of music and entertainment. The five festival stages are complemented by accommodation options directly inside the complex, from family-friendly hotels to premium resorts, with rooms located right next to the festival’s central areas.

Among them are the Lapita Autograph Collection Hotel, offering a premium experience for those who want to stay close to the Mainstage, and the LEGOLAND Hotel, a family-friendly resort at the festival entrance designed to create memorable experiences for children and parents. Both hotels have direct access to all the theme parks within Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Fans can combine music with fun in the complex’s theme parks and attractions, choose from dozens of international dining options, bars and lounges, or enjoy the dedicated family zones. All this makes UNTOLD Dubai unique in the global festival landscape: an event designed for all generations.

At its first edition in 2024, UNTOLD Dubai attracted fans from over 150 countries. The event established itself as the biggest and safest music festival in the Middle East, confirming UNTOLD’s place among the top three festivals worldwide.

The UNTOLD Dubai Festival takes place from November 6–9, 2025, at Dubai Parks and Resorts. The first confirmed Mainstage headliners are Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, and Steve Aoki. Tickets and accommodation packages are available at untold.ae.