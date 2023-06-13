Untold launches new one-day ticket sale session

On Wednesday, June 14, at 2 p.m., UNTOLD fans will once again have the chance to purchase one-day tickets to the festival. Those who select the Day Ticket option will be able to choose their day to enjoy the best festival experience with their favorite artists and create thousands of memories.

Depending on the options selected, they will pay for Thursday, August 3 and Saturday, August 5 €89 + Taxes, and those who choose to live the UNTOLD experience on Friday, August 4 and Sunday, August 6 will pay 99 Euros + Taxes. The number of tickets on sale is limited.

The UNTOLD festival takes place between August 3 and 6 in Cluj-Napoca. All the line-up announced so far and subscriptions are available at https://untold.com/.