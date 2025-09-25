UNTOLD ONE is the concept under which the 2026 edition will be organized, marking the beginning of a new decade that promises to be unlike anything seen before. Between 6 and 9 August 2026, Cluj-Napoca will once again become the global capital of music.

Voted for the second year in a row as the 3rd best festival in the world, UNTOLD enters a new stage of its evolution. UNTOLD ONE means more musical genres: EDM, House, Techno, Trap, Rap, Pop, and Live Acts. At UNTOLD ONE, festival fans will experience immersive stories that transport them into other worlds, global superstars with unique shows created especially for next year’s edition, and Romanian legends who will share their magic with the world.

Those who have not yet purchased a pass for next year’s UNTOLD festival must register at untold.com by October 6, when the second round of tickets for the 2026 edition will go on sale. Only those registered on untold.com will be able to purchase these tickets at special prices.

The anniversary edition, UNTOLD X, made history: over 470,000 fans turned Cluj into a global capital of music, with exclusive shows and spectacular productions by artists such as Post Malone, Metro Boomin, Armin van Buuren, Don Diablo, Alok, and Martin Garrix.

In 2026, UNTOLD ONE will take the promise even further: international premieres, one-of-a-kind shows, impressive visual productions, fireworks, drones, and lasers that will redefine spectacular.

UNTOLD ONE is not just another edition, but a new beginning for the global community that turned Cluj-Napoca into a phenomenon. For four days and four nights, fans from all corners of the world will experience the most intense edition yet, enjoying unforgettable moments created especially for them.

In 2025, UNTOLD secured its place in the Top 3 Global Festivals, alongside Tomorrowland (Belgium) and Ultra Music (Miami), becoming Romania’s ambassador on the international stage of major events.

From 2015 until today, UNTOLD has grown from 240,000 fans to over 470,000, bringing to Romania for the first time superstars such as Avicii, Imagine Dragons, Post Malone, Sam Smith, Robbie Williams, Lenny Kravitz, The Chainsmokers, Ellie Goulding, Bebe Rexha, J Balvin, Burna Boy, as well as the world’s biggest DJs: David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix, Kygo, Armin van Buuren, Marshmello, Tiësto, Hardwell, Alok, Fisher, and many more.

The Galaxy Stage, the festival’s techno temple, has hosted every year iconic artists of the underground culture: Charlotte de Witte, Amelie Lens, Carl Cox, Black Coffee, Boris Brejcha, Solomun, Tale of Us, Paul Kalkbrenner, Dom Dolla, ARTBAT, along with other legendary names who have written UNTOLD’s history.

UNTOLD ONE will take place between 6–9 August 2026, in Cluj-Napoca. Fans must register at untold.com to purchase tickets, which will go on sale starting October 6, 2025.