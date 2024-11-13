“Christmas Planet” opens in Cluj-Napoca’s Unirii Square on November 22, while the “West Side Christmas Market” kicks off holiday festivities in the capital on November 28.

Once again, UNTOLD Universe will bring the Christmas markets in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca to life this year, delivering a dazzling experience of color, magic, flavor, emotion, joy, and celebration. The charm of UNTOLD will enchant both the “West Side Christmas Market” in Bucharest’s 6th sector and Cluj-Napoca’s two venues—Unirii Square and the Horia Demian Sports Hall plateau—as part of the “Christmas Planet.” Both markets promise visitors a vibrant lineup of entertainment, including live shows from beloved local artists (such as Fuego, Vunk, Direcția 5, and Gașca Zurli), caroling nights, surprises for children, delicious treats, family activities, and, most importantly, a chance to meet Santa Claus. The “Christmas Planet” in Cluj’s Unirii Square will open first on November 22, followed by Bucharest’s “West Side Christmas Market” on November 28, and finally, the Winter Market at the Horia Demian Sports Hall plateau on December 1.

UNTOLD Universe Sets the Stage for Joy at the “West Side Christmas Market” (Nov 28 – Dec 27)

For the fourth year in a row, Drumul Taberei Park will transform into the enchanting “West Side Christmas Market.” Opening officially on November 28, this Christmas market is the first to launch in Bucharest. Three out of its four editions have been shaped by the UNTOLD team, and this year, they’ve prepared countless surprises for those looking to embrace the Christmas spirit. The market will feature thousands of lights, colorful ornaments, charming booths, a one-of-a-kind Instagram-worthy Christmas tree, fairy-tale characters, and enticing aromas of cinnamon and mulled wine. Main attractions include a panoramic Ferris wheel, a spacious ice skating rink, a carousel, a mini train for kids, and Santa’s Cottage. Visitors can look forward to performances from popular artists like Direcția 5, Fuego, Alina Sorescu, Gașca Zurli, and more surprise guests.

UNTOLD Universe and “Christmas Planet” Spread Cheer in Cluj-Napoca

For the second consecutive year, UNTOLD Universe will bring Cluj-Napoca’s two Christmas markets, located in Unirii Square and on the Horia Demian Sports Hall plateau, under the “Christmas Planet” concept. The “Christmas Planet” market in Unirii Square, open from November 22 to January 1, 2025, will feature unique attractions, including a panoramic Ferris wheel with a light show like no other in Romania, a fairy-tale carousel, and a VR sleigh ride, where visitors can enjoy a virtual journey with Santa’s reindeer to his home in Lapland. Santa’s Cottage will also be there for kids to take photos, meet Santa, and participate in over 20 creative workshops. The festive mood will be enhanced by “Christmas Planet” characters: Crăciunir, Frim, Ona, Mira, and Rexy. This year’s musical lineup will feature both popular bands and traditional Christmas carol artists.

Operating under the same creative concept, the “Christmas Planet” Winter Market at the Horia Demian Sports Hall plateau will run from December 1 to February 15, 2025, with unique attractions different from those at the Christmas Market. The Winter Market will include a generous skating rink, a fairy-tale carousel, and numerous booths showcasing the work of local artisans. The Winter Market’s grand opening on December 1 will be marked by a spectacular ice show performed by professional skaters.

“We believe our specialty is offering people powerful entertainment moments that bring forth emotions, regardless of the season. Christmas, in particular, is a time when emotions are even more intense, so we strive to create a unique feeling for visitors to our UNTOLD markets in Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest. Each year has taught us how to capture the magic of the winter holidays better, so with every new edition, we aim to add more interactive activities, bring popular artists, and provide endless reasons for people to come together and create unforgettable memories,” stated Edy Chereji, co-founder of UNTOLD Universe.

Hundreds of thousands of people have visited the Christmas markets in both Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca. As a result, organizers expect each city’s markets to attract at least 1 million visitors in 2024.