UNTOLD will have an edition hosted in Dubai in 2024

To mark the debut in the city of the future, UNTOLD and Armin Van Buuren set two world records, on the most famous building in the world, Burj Khalifa, symbol of the city of Dubai: a live show at the highest height ever performed on the tallest building on the planet, as well as the use during the show of the largest LED screen in the world.

The epicenter of culture and exclusive entertainment worldwide, Dubai represents a step of proportions for any brand with a global vision. All the more impressive is the fact that UNTOLD, a Romanian brand born in Cluj-Napoca, becomes the key partner in the entertainment of Dubai, the most futuristic and innovative destination in the world!UNTOLD Dubai promises to revolutionize entertainment and become a new symbol of this remarkable city.

The festival will transform Dubai’s Expo City into a haven of musical and cultural diversity, offering a complete experience.The famous Expo City Dubai will become the home of UNTOLD Dubai, offering fans an experience that will reflect the energy and identity of the city.

When you combine Dubai – home of the world’s largest international hub and exclusive tourist destination, Dubai Expo City – tourist attraction with more than 24 million visitors in the first six months of its opening, and the UNTOLD festival, the result is only one: an epic festival experience!

“We are impressed by Dubai’s visionary leadership and ambition. We believe we share these qualities, making it the perfect place to further showcase UNTOLD’s greatness to the world. And having the best location, Expo City Dubai as our home, you can only imagine what follows. The rest is Untold. You have to live it yourself,” said UNTOLD’s founder and CEO, Bogdan Buta, in a press statement.



Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) also said: “Hosting an event of such magnitude as UNTOLD, at Expo City Dubai, is the perfect choice for us. Thus we can show the whole world the value and capacity of our city, which can organize a mega-festival. Entertainment and music bring people together and we are happy to create such an experience here for the more than 200 nationalities who live in Dubai and for whom Dubai is home. We are delighted to be partnering with this extraordinary festival, UNTOLD, and are confident that together we will take entertainment to the next level, create sensational live experiences, an amazing multicultural mix and memorable memories for everyone.”

“Expo City Dubai is the home of amazing and unmissable beats, sounds and sights from around the globe and we are very excited to become the home of UNTOLD festival. It will undoubtedly be an incredible musical and visual spectacle and together we will create a true celebration of culture and diversity,” added Sholto Douglas-Home, Chief Sales, Marketing & Communications Officer at Expo City Dubai.

In celebration of its onset in Dubai, UNTOLD will reveal a special Armin van Buuren performance. The famous DJ will set a record by his performance atop the towering Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

“There’s an unbelievably strong connection between myself, UNTOLD festival and its fans,” said van Buuren. “I don’t think I’ve ever felt as alive as I do on stage at UNTOLD, and that makes this upcoming show at UNTOLD Dubai incredibly exciting. I’m thrilled to be playing atop the Burj Khalifa and look forward to breaking two world records by doing what I love the most: playing music to all the fans that are so precious to me.”