Over 470,000 fans from around the world celebrated 10 years of UNTOLD magic over four days, in an anniversary edition marked by world premieres, top artists, and emotional moments.

The final day brought spectacular performances to the main stage from Martin Garrix, Anyma, Becky Hill, and Fisher, along with memorable appearances by Romania’s most beloved artists, INNA and Irina Rimes. More than 120,000 fans from all over the world celebrated music alongside the most acclaimed national and international artists on the festival’s closing day.

Anyma, the first electronic music artist to sell out a show at the Sphere Las Vegas, brought to UNTOLD’s main stage a set built around his “The End of Genesys” project. Fans were taken on a complex audio-visual journey where productions like “Welcome to the Opera,” “Syren,” “Eternity,” and “Voices In My Head” merged with 3D projections and perfectly synchronized visual effects.

Ranked No. 1 for the fifth time in the DJ Mag Top 100, Martin Garrix prepared a special set dedicated to the UNTOLD X anniversary. In addition to his latest productions, “Inside Our Hearts” and his new single with Armin van Buuren, “Sleepless Nights,” the Dutch superstar included career-defining hits such as “Animals,” “Scared to Be Lonely,” “High On Life,” “In the Name of Love,” “Higher Ground,” and “Starlight.” His live set was pure energy from start to finish.

Double BRIT Award winner for “Best Dance Act,” Becky Hill made her UNTOLD debut with an impeccable live performance. Songs like “Remember,” “Crazy What Love Can Do,” “Disconnect,” and “Lose Control” were sung together with tens of thousands of fans at Cluj-Arena. The British artist told the crowd it was her first visit to Romania and that UNTOLD was one of the most beautiful experiences she had ever had.

Grammy-nominated Australian DJ and producer FISHER took the UNTOLD main stage for the first time. His set featured internationally acclaimed tracks like “Losing It” and “Take It Off.” His straightforward style and track selection kept the energy high throughout his performance.

INNA, one of Romania’s most famous global artists, delivered a special show for the anniversary edition, “Echos.” “You are amazing, I’m dreaming!” was her emotional message to fans. At the end, she stepped into the crowd to personally thank them.

Irina Rimes, an iconic voice of the new generation, crafted a performance focused on expressiveness and live interaction. The show highlighted genuine audience engagement and atmosphere.

Every day of the festival was extraordinary for UNTOLD fans. The event featured top-charting artists, European premieres, and shows created specifically for this anniversary edition.

Post Malone chose Cluj-Arena to kick off his European tour, “The Big Ass Tour,” and shared his excitement about experiencing Romania for the first time.

“I’ve been to so many places in my life, but I’ve never been to Romania. This is my first time in this beautiful country, and I want to thank you for the invitation, because you are an incredible crowd. Here at UNTOLD, my European tour debuts, so UNTOLD, thank you for this incredible start. It’s unreal,” the artist told the crowd from the main stage.

The live show from one of the most influential artists of the 21st century was flawless—from “White Iverson,” the song that first made him famous, to billion-stream hits like “Sunflower,” “Congratulations,” “Circles,” “Rockstar,” and tracks from his new album F-1 Trillion. At the end, Post Malone stepped into the crowd of UNTOLD fans.

Metro Boomin took the UNTOLD X main stage for his only festival performance in Europe this year. His set featured tracks from his latest album A Futuristic Summa as well as decade-defining hip-hop and trap hits. Fans cheered enthusiastically at every track, and the moment he waved the Romanian flag was met with roaring applause. Later, he headed to the Alchemy stage to watch Deliric x Silent Strike x Muse Orchestra and interact with festivalgoers.

UNTOLD organizers created a touching tribute to Avicii, who performed at the festival’s first edition in 2015. The evening’s surprise guest, Sandro Cavazza, performed “Without You,” the song he recorded with Avicii. Fans sang along while the arena lights created an emotional atmosphere, adding another unforgettable moment to the anniversary edition.

Armin van Buuren returned to Cluj-Arena to celebrate 10 years of the festival with a marathon three-hour set. The show featured a spectacular custom stage design integrated into the main stage structure and a visual concept adapted to the anniversary theme.

One of the most emotional moments came during “Let It Be For Love,” when Armin stepped into the crowd. Tens of thousands of lit phones illuminated Cluj-Arena, creating both a spectacular and intimate scene. Wearing a “United” shirt and holding the Romanian flag, he reaffirmed his bond with UNTOLD fans, calling them “the most beautiful fans in the world.”

On the UNTOLD X main stage, Alok presented his “Keep Art Human” concept for the first time in Europe. His set was supported by the Italian dance troupe Urban Theory, known for their geometric “tutting” choreography, perfectly synchronized with the music. The dancers incorporated ribbons in the colors of the Romanian flag, a detail that moved fans and created a unique, dedicated moment for the anniversary edition.

“Keep Art Human” is Alok’s message that beyond technology, art remains powerful when created by humans.

Don Diablo chose UNTOLD X to exclusively debut his new show concept, created for his 2026 global tour. For the occasion, the main stage setup was specially customized: the DJ desk was placed on the catwalk, closer to the fans, and the entire show was built with tailored visuals and direct interaction moments.

UNTOLD ONE – A NEW ERA FOR ONE OF THE WORLD’S BIGGEST FESTIVALS

The UNTOLD X edition marked the end of the festival’s first decade and opened the path to UNTOLD ONE. Tickets for 2026 are already available, giving fans the chance to be part of the next chapter in the history of one of the world’s largest festivals.