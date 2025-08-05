UNTOLD X Marks 10 Years with Exclusive Shows and Tributes

Starting Thursday, August 7, UNTOLD opens its gates for 4 days and 4 nights, celebrating its 10th anniversary edition. The festival will bring together over 250 top national and international artists and hundreds of thousands of fans from Romania and around the world in its magical universe.

In 2025, UNTOLD ranks 3rd in the Top 100 Best Festivals worldwide for the second consecutive year, alongside Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival. Since 2015, UNTOLD has won the Best Major Festival trophy—a first for a festival from its inaugural edition. Year after year, it has climbed numerous international rankings and developed strategic global partnerships.

The UNTOLD organizers revealed key new features for the anniversary edition, marking 10 years of one of the world’s largest festivals. They shared details about the overall production, themed stages, and the most spectacular content elements, focusing on the main stage, where exclusive shows created for this edition will feature artists such as Post Malone, Metro Boomin, Rag’N’Bone Man, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Alok, Tiesto, Don Diablo, and many others.

“We celebrate 10 years, and UNTOLD has been and continues to be an extraordinary journey. Together with a dedicated team, we have overcome many challenges and from the start ranked among the largest and best festivals globally. From the very first edition, UNTOLD incorporated storytelling, promoted traditions and folk tales, integrated fantasy into the experience, and celebrated music and joy with our fans. Each year we have offered diversity with world premieres from major artists. These premieres have been part of UNTOLD’s DNA since 2015, and we aim to tell inspiring stories every edition. This year marks a celebration of 10 years of this journey—with impressive productions, unique shows, CSR campaigns like ‘Blood Network,’ which has saved thousands of lives, promotion of educational excellence, and contributions to Romanian tourism. UNTOLD is the only organization awarded the title of country brand ambassador. All this confirms the commitment of major artists to provide unique, spectacular shows for UNTOLD fans, not found at any other festival worldwide,” said Bogdan Buta, Founder and CEO of UNTOLD Universe.

THE MAIN STAGE IS ONE OF THE MOST COMPLEX STRUCTURES EVER BUILT IN ROMANIA

The UNTOLD X main stage, for the 10th edition, is the most ambitious festival set ever built in Romania. It spans over 100 meters wide, extending into the stadium’s stands area. For stability, over 300 tons of ballast were used, designed for extreme weather conditions. At the center stands a 25-ton decorative element, installed using a specially adapted crane.

The set includes more than 2,000 square meters of visual elements, nearly 1,150 square meters of LED screens, and over 1,100 lighting installations prepared for high-impact projections. The set assembly used the largest scissor lift platform available in Europe, a rare piece of equipment in entertainment.

The entire stage is ready to host complex shows designed exclusively for the UNTOLD anniversary edition, ranked 3rd worldwide.

Hundreds of people work in the main stage operations team, led by 6 Brazilians experienced in organizing the Rio Festival.

The UNTOLD X mainstage is designed as a temple of magic, a spectacular visual creation honoring the festival’s 10-year story. At its center is the “Magician,” the narrative voice guiding every UNTOLD edition and now symbolically returning as a spirit of continuity.

The stage blends fantasy elements with visual symbols marking UNTOLD’s history, gathering key characters from all stories. This visual and emotional reconnection celebrates the festival’s core values: imagination, freedom, community, and transformation. At the temple’s heart lies the X symbol—not just a mark of the anniversary but an imprint of UNTOLD’s identity. A symbol linking past and future, story and reality. The “X” reflects the fans who make this world possible: UNTOLD’s community.

The festival covers an area of 235,000 square meters and expects hundreds of thousands of attendees during the 4 days and 4 nights of magic.

SPECIAL TRIBUTE “IN MEMORIAM AVICII”

On the 10th anniversary, UNTOLD organizers prepare a special tribute to Avicii, the first headliner to perform on the main stage in 2015. This homage honors one of the most influential electronic music artists of recent years, who played a key role in UNTOLD’s global launch. The tribute will take place on Saturday, August 9, on the main stage.

UNTOLD X – THE SAFEST PUBLIC EVENT IN ROMANIA

For all 4 days and nights, organizers and authorities will collaborate to ensure everyone’s safety at one of the world’s largest events. Thousands of employees from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, including the Operational Management Directorate, Romanian Gendarmerie, Romanian Police, General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, National Anti-Drug Agency, Organized Crime Brigade, and Local Police forces will be present throughout the festival to enforce safety measures. A significant number of private security agents will also help maintain order within the event perimeter.

WRISTBAND PICK-UP SCHEDULE

Wristband pick-up will be available at Simion Bărnuțiu Central Park on August 5-6, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

This pick-up point serves minors and adults holding General Access or VIP passes with online check-in.

During the festival, wristbands can be picked up between 3:00 PM and 4:00 AM at the same location. This is dedicated to fans with General Access, VIP, or single-day tickets for each festival day.

The magical gates of the UNTOLD universe open Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 4:00 PM. Access to the festival will be allowed daily between 4:00 PM and 5:00 AM during the 4 days and nights of fun.