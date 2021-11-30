Uriah Heep to perform in Bucharest in October next year

The famous British band Uriah Heep performs in Bucharest on October 27, 2022 at the Palace Hall. The English will celebrate 50 years of activity! The first 100 tickets in each category are priced earlybird and go on sale on December 2 at 11:00.

The event will comply with the rules in force at the time of its development. When you buy a ticket, the software will leave a free seat to your left and right.

The band was founded in 1969 and is considered one of the most important rock bands of the ’70s. Throughout her career, Uriah Heep has toured around the world and amazed with live shows that have brought together old and new fans. Among the songs that have made history in the world of rock music are “Gypsy”, “Easy Livin`”, “July Morning” and “Lady in Black”, including the version with IRIS. The song reached the top of the charts in Germany.

Tickets are available for the following prices:

– the first 100 tickets of each category: VIP 309 RON, Cat A 259 RON, Cat B 169 RON, Cat C 99 RON

– presale: VIP 329 RON, Cat A 279 RON, Cat B 189 RON, Cat C 119 RON

– upon access: VIP 350 RON, Cat A 300 RON, Cat B 200 RON, Cat C 130 RON.

An issue fee of RON 10 will be added at the price of all tickets ordered pre-sale and earlybird.

Tickets are available at www.iabilet.ro and in the Flanco, Metrou Unirii 1, Muzica, IQ BOX stores, as well as on Selfpay. Online, you can pay by card, Paypal, Sodexo cultural ticket cards, on the Vodafone or Orange invoices, or refund through Fan Courier.