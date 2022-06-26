Utama wins the Transylvania Trophy at the 21st edition of TIFF

The film Utama, the director’s debut Alejandro Loayza Grisi, was named the big winner of this year and was rewarded with the Transylvania Trophy, worth 10,000 euro. The Bolivian production also conquered the TIFF spectators. In the following the votes given by the movie lovers present at the festival, the film also obtained the Audience Award, worth 2,000 euros, offered by MasterCard.

In the Bolivian highlands, an elderly Quechua couple has been living the same daily routine for years. When an uncommonly long drought threatens their entire way of life, Virginio and Sisa face the dilemma of resisting or being defeated by the passage of time. With the arrival of their grandson Clever, the three of them will face, each in their own way, the environment, the necessity for change, and the meaning of life itself.

The prize for the best direction, worth 3,500 euros, won them returned to filmmaker Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson, rewarded for “the credible, original and brilliant universe” he managed to create it in Beautiful Beings. For the roles exceptional from the movie The Night Belongs to Lovers, actors Laura Müller and Schemci Lauth, were awarded with the prize for the best performance, worth 1,000 euros, offered by Conceptual Lab by Theo Nissim.

A film that starts from a concrete piece of life and natural, but which ends up turning into a subtle and deep vision of existence ’’Feature Film About Life” (d. Dovile Sarutyte) won the Special the Jury, worth 1,500 euros, offered by CEMACON. A Special mention was given to the actress Eszter Csonka, for the role in the film Gentle (directed by Laszlo Csuja, Anna Nemes).

Miracol/Miracle, the second feature film directed by Bogdan George Apetri,won the Romanian Film Days Award for the section Feature film, worth 10,000 euros (consisting of rolls of film and post-production services), offered by Cinelab Romania. Award Romanian Film Days for Debut, worth 1,000 euros, offered by Banca Transilvania was awarded to Alina Grigore, the author the film Crai Nou, awarded in 2021 with the Grand Prix at San Sebastian.

The documentary For me you are Ceausescu, directed by Sebastian Mihailescu, was designated winner of the Section Award What’s up, Doc ?, worth 2,000 euros, offered byTenaris Silcotub. In the same section, which became competitivestarting with this edition, a special Mention was also awarded for the film Atlantida / Atlantis, directed by Yuri Ancarani.

The full list of awards can be found on the festival website. The films awarded at TIFF 2022 have special screenings on Sunday, June 26, the last day of the festival.