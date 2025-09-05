Vadoo Fest 2025 – Sold out for the first time

The 7th edition of Vadoo Fest, held at the foothills of the Penteleu Mountains, wrapped up with a milestone moment: the festival was sold out for the first time – right after the first day of the event. This wasn’t a matter of luck or chance, but a clear validation of a direction deliberately taken: prioritizing the quality of the experience over any objective of rapid or unsustainable growth.

The decision to intentionally limit the number of participants to a maximum of 600 is part of a vision that has remained constant since the first edition: preserving the intimacy, the sense of community, and the authenticity that define the spirit of Vadoo.

“We’re not looking to become bigger, we want to grow with meaning. People feel the difference when they’re treated as part of a community where everyone matters. We’ll continue to grow in quality, expand the artistic content, and create contexts for exploration, not just cultural consumption. In a world on fast forward, Vadoo is the conscious pause we all need”, said Petre Ancuța, organizer and artistic director of Vadoo Fest.

The organizers have already confirmed the 2026 edition, which will take place from August 20–23, maintaining the same principle of limited attendance.

An independent festival, grown organically

Vadoo Fest is an independent cultural festival, born from the desire to bring people, art, and nature together in a sincere setting – without noise, without artificial staging, without commercial compromises. Its growth has been organic and healthy, built over time through trust, loyalty, and authenticity.

This year’s sold-out status is the result of a healthy balance between identity and capacity, and also proof that the audience returns – and brings others with them. People don’t come to Vadoo because it’s the “biggest” festival, but because it speaks to them, sincerely.

Vadoo Exhibits – Live art, inspired by landscape and community

One of the new additions to this year’s edition was Vadoo Exhibits, a pilot visual art program that brought 12 professional visual artists – selected through a national open call – into the heart of the festival.

They created their work live, over four days, inspired by the atmosphere, the surrounding landscape, and their interaction with people. The final exhibition, composed of the 12 original works, was presented on Sunday in an open-air vernissage, where the public had a rare chance to witness the entire creative journey, from sketch to final piece.

Natural Bond 5 – Art as lived experience, deep in the forest

For the fifth year in a row, the Natural Bond program – supported by the Alt Real platform – turned the forest into a living, wall-less gallery. This year’s theme, “Invisible connections in accelerated times”, brought together 16 multidisciplinary artists: actors, directors, choreographers, performers, musicians, and visual artists.

Over two weeks, they lived and created on-site, resulting in an immersive artistic trail with 23 installations and performances – video, sound, interactive, and participatory works – all integrated into the forest’s natural rhythm. It was a vivid demonstration that contemporary art can be lived, not just observed.

Judith Hill – A family-style finale

The festival’s grand finale was the concert of American artist Judith Hill, known for her collaborations with Prince and Michael Jackson. Performing on stage alongside her musician parents, she delivered an intimate, emotional set infused with soul, funk, and jazz – offering a warm and deeply human closing moment to this year’s edition.

️ Tickets for Vadoo Fest 2026 are already on sale: www.iabilet.ro/bilete-vadoo-fest-2026-114978