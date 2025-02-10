Between February 10-16, 2025, the Bucharest National Opera celebrates Valentine’s Day by staging some of the most famous love stories from the universal operatic repertoire: Cinderella by Sergei Prokofiev (February 12), Il Trovatore by Giuseppe Verdi (February 13), and The Barber of Seville by Gioachino Rossini (February 15-16). Additionally, on February 14, the Bucharest National Opera invites you to attend a Valentine’s Day Concert at 6:30 PM, featuring some of the most renowned lyrical duets celebrating love.

Cinderella (by Sergei Prokofiev) – Wednesday, February 12, 6:30 PM

Under the baton of conductor Daniel Jinga, Prokofiev’s ballet Cinderella is a well-known fairytale and an eternal lesson of love, celebrating the triumph of good, the power of love, and hope across generations of spectators. One of the most famous ballets of all time, Cinderella portrays social contrasts—wealth versus simplicity, privilege versus the struggle for survival—while delivering a powerful message of hope and justice.

Il Trovatore (by Giuseppe Verdi) – Thursday, February 13, 6:30 PM

Based on Antonio García Gutiérrez’s dramatic tragedy El trovador (published in 1836), Verdi’s opera unfolds in 15th-century Spain, centering around the complex relationship between Count Alvaro de Luna, the troubadour Manrico, and Countess Leonora, whom both men love. However, the intrigue goes far beyond Count de Luna’s jealousy towards his rival. We invite you to discover this masterpiece at the Bucharest National Opera, especially since Il Trovatore features some of the most famous arias in the entire operatic repertoire.

The Barber of Seville (by Gioachino Rossini) – Saturday-Sunday, February 15-16, 6:30 PM

Inspired by Beaumarchais’ play Le Barbier de Séville, Rossini composed this opera in an astonishingly short time—just 13 days. The production brings an atmosphere of sheer joy to the stage, spotlighting the witty and resourceful barber Figaro, the romantic and restless Count Almaviva, the beautiful Rosina, and the possessive Doctor Bartolo. The Barber of Seville remains a staple of opera houses worldwide, cherished for its delightful characters and brilliant comedic action.

Tickets available at http://tickets.operanb.ro/ and the Bucharest National Opera Box Office.