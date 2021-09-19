Variety: John Malkovich to Play Renowned Romanian Conductor Sergiu Celibidache in ‘The Yellow Tie’

John Malkovich will play Romanian renowned classical conductor Sergiu Celibidache in a new film titled “The Yellow Tie”, Variety reported.

The new movie is based on a screenplay by the conductor’s son, Serge Ioan Celebidache and James Olivier. Serge Celibidache will also direct the film.

Shootings are scheduled to startn in Romania in spring/summer 2022, with Malkovich playing Celibidache in the composer’s twilight years. Casting is still ongoing for a younger version of the musician.

“I am thrilled and honored to be given the opportunity to play the conductor Sergiu Celibidache,” said Malkovich. “A unique and singular talent, he is considered to be one of the great classical music visionaries of the last century. Playing him in his later years will be a challenging and fascinating journey.”

“The Yellow Tie” is an international co-production between Romania’s Oblique Media Film and Celi Films in the U.K.

“The biopic will explore Celibidache’s life as one of the world’s most controversial conductors, alternatively considered a genius and a madman by the conventional classical music world.

Romanian-born Celibidache was thrown out of the family home as a teenager after revealing he planned to pursue a career in classical music. After periods of homelessness, he eventually won a competition to become the youngest ever conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra and went on to become one of the most celebrated conductors of the twentieth century. He was famous for refusing to release recordings of his music, which he claimed would not have the same effect outside of a concert hall,” Variety says.

Celibidache was born in Romania in 1912, in Roman, a small town in the region of Moldovia, but he grew up in Iasi. Sent to study abroad, he remained to live in France and Germany. Celibidache’s career in music spanned over five decades, including tenures as principal conductor of the Munich Philharmonic , Berlin Philharmonic and several other European orchestras.

Later in life, he taught at Mainz University in Germany and Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, US.

Celibidache died at the age of 84 on 14 August 1996 at La Neeuville-sur-Essone, near Paris.