Vinyl Fair and Urbanimprint returns to Soundart Festival 2023

SoundArt Festival announces new recreational activities within this year’s marathon event, which will take place on April 1 in Quantic Cub in Bucharest.

Thus, Urbanimprint returns to the festival with new impressive, hand-made works! Headphones inspired by The Mandalorian, exhibited for the first time for the SoundArt public, and, of course, a new meeting with the “Vinyl Fair” that you must not miss.

There will be several hundred vinyl records, including a healthy box with metal & related (hard, heavy, industrial, metal-prog, post rock, etc.), but also pop, reggae, disco, jazz, etc.

The headphones created by Urbanimprint have a decorative purpose. However, they can also be practical and people can actually wear them, feel their weight, texture and every detail. “At the first edition of SoundArt, the organizers offered me the chance to enter the world of rock & roll, having a great affinity for the stoner rock scene. So, the totem and its whole idea started precisely from this culture. I am very happy that even after 6 years it is still present in the bar and people are watching with the same curiosity that they had on the day of the reveal. And with this edition, inspired by the mood of the filming of The Mandalorian, I said that stoner rock is exactly what I would listen to in this post-apocalyptic and vain universe. I am impatient to reveal the new project that I am preparing especially for this edition”, said Luician Ionescu, artist and founder of Urbanimprint.

Soundart Festival will also host an exhibition displaying 15 digital works signed by Dena, visual artist and art teacher from Brasov. Dena’s works will transport you to a different world, a fantastic, magical world, full of symbolism and surrealism. During the exhibition you will have the opportunity to admire some framed prints with works from the “Dena’s Fantasy World” collection, as well as a video containing images of the artist’s works.

Passes for SoundArt Festival are available at iabilet.ro for the following prices:

• Presale II: 150 lei.

• On the event’s day: 200 lei.