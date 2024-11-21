Voyages numériques | Digital journeys

The French Institute in Romania in Cluj-Napoca presents the second edition of Digital Journeys, a circuit of exhibitions, installations and meetings dedicated to digital arts, from November 29 to December 1.

Conceived as an exploration route through the city, the Digital Journeys event invites you to discover digital arts in all their forms, over the course of a weekend, in a variety of cultural spaces. Produced in close collaboration with , one of the most innovative festivals of its kind in France, this year’s edition will present the works of 20 French, Romanian and other artists, brought together around the theme of insurrection, seen as an exploration of the poetic, ecological and political facets of revolt.

Inspired by social changes, past or current protests and ecological mutations, the works of the invited artists reflect collective aspirations. Some of them will be present at the event and will participate in discussions with the public.

The opening of all 8 participating spaces will take place on Friday, November 29 at 6:00 PM. Participation in the event is free. Digital Journeys is part of the Novembre Numérique project, coordinated by the French Institute in Paris.

PROGRAM:

Biju Gallery

“Digital Desert” – Solo exhibition by Mihai Grecu [RO/FR]

Casa Tranzit

OH LORD, audio-video installation by Guillaume Marmin [FR]

Youth Center

DDOS, Distributed Denial of Service attack, Place de la Bastille – Installation by Jean-Benoît Lallemant & Richard Louvet [FR]

Parter Gallery

Duo show: “FakeCloud”, installation by Marie Bourgeois [FR] and “Paparuda”, video by Maxime Berhou [FR]

IAGA Contemporary Art

“Narratives of Now” – Group exhibition. Featuring: Hermann Nitsch [AT], Maria Brudașcă, Ștefan Bădulescu, Oana Clițan, Gabriel Marian, Andreea-Cristina Mircea, Pierluca Cetera [IT], Nicola Vinci [IT]. Curator: Liviu Bulea

La Cave, French Institute

“As Simple as Breathing” – Exhibition by Flaviu Rogojan and Ana-Maria Deliu. Curator: Edith Lázár

Matca Artspace

“Remaining Space Available” – Group exhibition presented in collaboration with the German Cultural Center of Cluj-Napoca. Featuring: Marie Lienhard [GE], István Gergely, Teodor Buruiană, and Anda Gherman. Curator: Daniela Dumuța

White Cuib

“The Invisible Hand”, photo-installation by Thierry Fournier [FR]

For more details about the projects and gallery schedules, visit: Voyages numériques / Călătorii digitale / Digital Journeys