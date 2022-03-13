WE ARE ONE: Revenues of RON 3.7 M to reach the Red Cross for the Ukrainian victims

3.7 million lei were raised on Saturday night for the victims of the war in Ukraine, at the largest charity concert ever organized in Romania.

All the money – collected from tickets and donations – will go to the Romanian Red Cross. 35,000 people faced the cold and created a mountain of solidarity. They listened to the 35 Romanian and foreign artists who took the stage at the National Arena. PRO TV will transfer to the account of the organization Red Cross Romania and the revenues from advertising, for the entire duration of the concert.

The most anticipated artist was the Dutch DJ Armin Van Buren, who started his show with a strong message for the hard-working people of Ukraine: “Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but one day we will return victorious on our lands. We are neighbors, we are not separated by borders, but bound by an invisible force. A light that shines in the heart of each one of us. We are one people, with one heart, one purpose, one goal and that is to rise again.”

The British Tom Odell also took the stage. His song, “Another Love”, has become the anthem of those calling for an end to the war in Ukraine these days. A day ago, the artist held a mini concert for refugees in the North Station as well.

NGO representative: “We were very surprised when Tom Odell’s team contacted us a few days ago that they would like to come to Romania and sing for the refugees from Gara de Nord. He volunteered with us all day. It helped us sort donations, accommodate people, talk to people … ”

Ukrainian artist Jamala, winner of the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest, also sang for her people. The young woman and her two children took refuge in our country during the war. 35 Romanian and international artists responded positively to the invitation to sing for Ukraine. Among them, Irina Rimes, Andra, Vama and Inna.