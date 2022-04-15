What is Romania’s favorite book genre?

Taking place on the 23rd of April every year, World Book Day is a day to celebrate the joys of books and reading and to encourage reading enjoyment.

To honor this day, Studying in Switzerland looked at google search volumes and created a map that showcases which book genres are the most popular in each country.

The survey revealed that romance, classic, and poetry books are at the top of the list in popularity among readers worldwide and that English-speaking countries favor classics books above all other genres. The study also found out that Asians searched on the internet for “poetry books” more than any other book genre, while horror books are the most popular book genre in Latin countries, whereas fantasy books are the most popular in Europe.

The genre preference of each country is a curious reflection of their own cultures.

According to the data, three genres are at the top of the list in popularity among readers worldwide: poetry, classic or romance books, with Romance dominating and outselling fantasies, classics, poetry, adventure books and all other genres.

The survey say that Romania’s favorite book genre is Romance.