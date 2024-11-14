What were the SVOD Market Shares in Romania in Q3, 2024?

JustWatch has just released a report covering market shifts across SVOD platforms, and revealing the current state of the streaming market in Romania throughout the third quarter of 2024.

The market shares are based on 154k monthly users on JustWatch in Romania selecting their streaming services, clicking out to streaming offers and marking titles as seen.

SVOD market shares in Q3 2024

Streaming giant: Netflix continues to dominate claiming over 1/3 of the market. Next is Amazon Prime Video with a huge lead of 12% from Max.

Market share development in 2024

Max and Disney+ soars, achieving an impressive increase of +1%. Unluckily, FilmBox+, Netflix, and Mubi have all experienced a -1% decline.

SVOD (Subscription Video On Demand) is a way of giving subscribers unlimited access to on-demand video content, in exchange for a regular fee.

JustWatch is the biggest international streaming guide with 45 million users across 140 countries – making it easy to find out where you can legally watch movies, TV shows, and sports.