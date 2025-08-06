Which city will host the Romanian Fairy Tales Museum?

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

A city in Romania will host an ambitious project: an open-air Romanian Fairy Tales Museum, largely funded by non-refundable European funds. Designed as an interactive theme park covering approximately 18,000 square meters, it will be built in Codlea, near Brașov, and will feature attractions such as the Hero’s House, the Princess’s Tower, the Ogre’s House, and the Enchanted Orchard.

“A new theme park will be developed in Codlea, an initiative of the local authorities aimed at educationally and attractively showcasing beloved themes from Romanian folk fairy tales. This way, Codlea’s tourist offer becomes personalized and distinct from the current activities in the Brașov area, serving as a boost for economic development, creating new jobs, raising living standards, and generating a new source of revenue for the local budget,” said Simion Crețu, General Director of the Regional Development Agency – Center.

The theme park will feature nine areas, built and arranged from scratch, totaling a constructed surface of 1,502 square meters:

The Hero’s House – the beginning of the journey through the museum; The Enchanted Stable – one of the key motifs in Romanian fairy tales, and The Bridge – a transitional space between the real and the fantastic; The Ogre’s House, which will include interactive audio-video installations and actors performing scenes of direct confrontation with mythical creatures, as well as The Fountain of Life; The Witch’s House – equipped with interactive audio-video installations to create an immersive storytelling atmosphere, and The Enchanted Orchard – a relaxation and play area with climbing structures and interactive games; The Cave – a place to encounter mythological characters such as fairies, along with The Tunnel; The Princess’s Tower – featuring photo-video and 3D installations, representing the hero’s fulfilled mission, and The Enchanted Grove; The Castle – where visitors can take part in interactive games and performances; The Amphitheater – with a capacity of 200 seats, intended for video screenings and shows; The Village Street, where visitors will find stalls demonstrating traditional Romanian crafts.

Throughout the park’s paths and themed areas, figurines and characters surrounded by matching props will be placed, depicting figures from Romanian fairy tales and legends (heroes, dragons, fairies, etc.).

The surrounding green space of 16,839 square meters will be landscaped with walkways, gazebos, pergolas, benches, rest areas, and planted with diverse, durable vegetation suited for play and rest. Additionally, a ticketing system, lighting, and audio-video surveillance systems will be installed.

The estimated duration for the completion of all the project’s objectives is 36 months.

The total value of the project is 18,304,666.51 lei, of which 15,268,328.40 lei (around EUR 3 million) represents non-reimbursable European funding.