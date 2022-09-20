Which film is proposed by Romania for the Oscars 2023?

The film “Immaculate”, directed by Monica Stan and George Chiper-Lillemark, is Romania’s proposal for the “Best International Feature Film” category at the Oscars 2023.

According to a press release, the annual film selection committee that will represent Romania in the competition for a nomination at the American Film Academy Awards – Oscars, in the 2023 International Film category, consists of five film critics – Dana Duma, Ionuț Mareș, Irina Trocan, Cătălin Olaru and Cristina Corciovescu – designated the production “Immaculate”.

At the National Cinema Center, six Romanian productions entered the race: Immaculate, directed by Monica Stan and George Chiper-Lillemark, Metronome, directed by Alexandru Belc, The Wishing Tree directed by Andrei Huțuleac, Miracle, directed by Bogdan George Apetri, Crai Nou, directed by Alina Grigore and R.M.N., directed by Cristian Mungiu.

Immaculate was awarded in 2021 at the Venice International Film Festival with three major awards: the award for debut directors – “Luigi De Laurentiis Award Lion of the Future”, the main award of the section – “Giornate degli Autori Director’s Award” as well as the “Autrici under 40” award from “Venezia a Napoli. Il cinema esteso” awarded to the author Monica Stan for the best screenplay.

Immaculate completes the awards panel, in 2022, with the Golden Lynx Trophy at FEST – New Directors New Films Festival – Portugal in the fiction film category but also with the International Federation of Film Critics Award – FIPRESCI Award at Transilvania International Film Festival – TIFF Cluj -Napoca.

Immaculate tells a story in which the inner springs of the characters build a world so authentic, it almost stirs up rebellion.

Daria (Ana Dumitrașcu), a young woman addicted to heroin, enters a rehab clinic. In a foreign world. A world in contrast to everything that had represented her environment until then. At 18, she seems naive and innocent, but still retains the traits of a good family girl, principled, educated and eager to get her Baccalaureate and go to college. But the choice of the world in which it enters, triggers in it effects that transform it.

The shortlist for the 2023 Oscar nominations will be announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on December 21, 2022. The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles.