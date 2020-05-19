Which is the first museum to re-open in Bucharest?

Romania’s National Museum of Art (MNAR) is re-opening this Thursday, May 21, and is the first museum in Bucharest to re-open its gates for visitors, precisely on the day that it celebrates 70 years since its inauguration.

The museum is though resuming activity under strict protection measures.

The Ministry of Culture has issued a minister decree mentioning the measures that museums must take to protect visitors and the staff:

the access to the permanent art galleries will be available through two main gates (A1 and A4), with separate ways, one for the entrance and for exit.

the access to the Museum of Art Collections is available through B entrance and the exit through the A body.

at the entrance there is a disinfection area for visitors.

visitors cannot form groups larger than 3 people, except for the families with two or more children.

both visitors and the museum staff must wear protection facemasks to cover their mouth and nose. An employee of the museum will check the visitors’ temperature. People who refuse to have their temperature checked will not be allowed in the museum.

routes through the museum will be marked through guideline signs. At the same time, the museum staff will guide visitors through the museum.

if the number of visitors will exceed 50% of its capacity, the museum’s courtyard will serve as waiting area for visitors.

no exhibitions, guided tours and educational programmes will be held during the pandemic.

The museum will have a temporary programme: from Wednesday through Sunday, during 11:00hrs- 17:00hrs. Address: 49-53 Calea Victoriei, Bucharest.

MNAR’s satellite museums Theodor Pallady and K.H. Zambaccian remain closed for the time being.

Set up in 1948, Romania’s National Art Museum (MNAR) is hosted by the former Royal Palace of Romania and it owns the richest Romania and world art patrimony in the country, while developing exclusive tours and events. Virtual tours were also available for free on the museum’s website.

MNAR also hosted a multisensory tour of the European Art Gallery comprising three multimedia wide-sized apps, tactile replicas, textile samples, “a sound library” and “an olfactory library” dedicated to visual and hearing impaired.

MNAR received TripAdvisor excellence certificate in 2015 for the second year in a row due to visitors’ favorable reviews in 2014. TripAdvisor prize is awarded following the qualitative analysis of those who visited MNAR, while reflecting the institution’s positive image. 88,150 people visited the National Art Museum in 2014.