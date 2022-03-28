Which is the most popular children’s book in Romania?

Just in time for International Children’s Book Day (2nd April), TheToyZone is here to inspire young readers by revealing the most popular kids stories written by local authors around the globe.

The team used Goodreads data to analyze popularity scores and map the highest rated book in almost every country. According to the survey, “Aripi de zăpadă“, part of the series Ciresarii by Constantin Chirita is the most popular children’s book in Romania.

Constantin Chirita is the author of a well known series of novels called: Ciresarii, which is mainly addressed to young people. The novels depict in several episodes the adventures of a group of seven young people, called “ciresarii”. The series were transformed in the 80s into a television show in Romania and enjoyed a great success.

As for other children’s book popular in other countries, Harry Potter seems to be UK’s favorite children’s book.

And Таємний агент Порча і козак Морозенко. Таємниці лісею “Кондор,” a 1966 kid’s classic is famous in Ukraine. Neatly translated as Unusual Adventures in the Forest School, it’s a fun story about a bunny, a hedgehog, and their classmates. Author Vsevolod Nestayko was Ukraine’s national treasure of kid’s lit, and even has his own Google Doodle.