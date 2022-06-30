Whitesnake band leader sends video message to the Romanian audience

David Coverdale entices his fans to his last concert, under the aegis of “Whitesnake – Farewell Tour”, an event that will take place during the ROCK THE CITY 2022 festival.

Elegant, as always, the rockstar of the famous British band WHITESNAKE, David Coverdale, sent a video message to his Romanian fans, whom he warmly invites to the ROCK THE CITY 2022 festival in Bucharest, together with “their good friends” from KISS, on July 16, at Romexpo.

Mega platinum WHITESNAKE, the legendary rock ’n’ roll band founded and formed by DEEP PURPLE singer and Rock and Roll Hall Of Famer DAVID COVERDALE are proud to announce their Farewell World Tour. Following the global success of the 2019 studio release ‘FLESH & BLOOD’, WS have played 65 shows in 30 countries to over 750,000 fans.

The Farewell tour will feature songs from the bands 13 studio recordings including their biggest hits & songs from one of the greatest back catalogues in rock ‘n’ roll history spanning over 40 years.

Founded in 1978 by former Deep Purple singer David Coverdale, the band have earned multi-platinum albums including ‘TROUBLE’, ‘LOVEHUNTER’, ‘READY AND WILLING’ and ‘COME AN’ GET IT’ through to the explosive hard rock of the revamped ‘SNAKE sound with the multi-platinum ‘SLIDE IT IN’ & having just celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2017, 1987’s self-titled mega-million-selling smash-hit album, ‘WHITESNAKE’. From these albums came multiple top 10 hits worldwide, including 2 number 1 singles with ‘Here I Go Again’ and ‘Is This Love’ as well as the unforgettable hammer of ‘Still Of The Night’ all leading to virtual 24-hour domination of MTV around the globe.

2020 saw the successful release of ‘The Red, White & Blues Trilogy’ featuring Revisited, Remixed & Remastered versions of some of their greatest hits.

Bombast, bravado, talent and passion have helped establish Whitesnake as the perennial platinum favourite they have become and they’re back with a vengeance in 2022.

The world-renowned group featuring DAVID COVERDALE (vocals), REB BEACH (guitar/vocals), JOEL HOEKSTRA (guitar/Vocals), MICHAEL DEVIN (bass/vocals), TOMMY ALDRIDGE (drums), MICHELE LUPPI (keys/vocals) and introducing the extraordinarily talented DINO JELUSICK (keys/guitar/vocals) are coming to venue near you soon.

David Coverdale…Whitesnake Lead Singer said: “We are truly excited & looking forward to playing in Bucharest in 2022 on what will the Farewell Tour celebrating the Whitesnake legacy that has conquered rock charts around the world for almost 50 years. I am absolutely delighted to welcome the extremely gifted “.

ROCK THE CITY festival returns to the public’s attention on July 16, 2022, with two legendary titles of the world rock scene: KISS and WHITESNAKE, both bands on their farewell tour. In the opening, two power-metal titles: the Germans from Powerwolf and the Turks from Saints ‘N’ Sinners.

Romania Journal is supporting the festival as media partner.

Tickets for the “Rock the City 2022” festival are on sale via www.eventim.ro, www.entertix.ro, iabilet.ro and their prices range between 270 lei for Normal Circle and 700 lei for VIP.