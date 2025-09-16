The campaign “who are iele?”, initiated by artist Leyah alongside the release of her song bearing the same name, announces the eight women selected for the project’s first edition.

The initiative aims to highlight women who may be less visible but are deeply valuable through their contributions to contemporary art and culture, step by step building a community where female creativity is recognized and celebrated. Through their work and passion, they transform fields such as architecture, education, contemporary art, heritage, or traditions into sources of inspiration and change.

The “iele” who write the first chapter of this initiative are:

Andreea Panait , museum curator and expert in Cyrillic paleography – documents old stone crosses in the Bărăgan region, reintegrating them into the national cultural heritage.

– documents old stone crosses in the Bărăgan region, reintegrating them into the national cultural heritage. Cristina Gioadă , architect – created “Neuitatele”, a collection of illustrated postcards that transform heritage buildings from Constanța and Dobrogea into small works of graphic memory.

– created “Neuitatele”, a collection of illustrated postcards that transform heritage buildings from Constanța and Dobrogea into small works of graphic memory. Livia Creț , writer – passionate about literature and creative education, with studies in philosophy and a master’s in creative writing. In Oradea, she runs writing workshops for children, adults, and vulnerable communities, encouraging them to discover the power of personal stories in a safe and inspiring space.

– passionate about literature and creative education, with studies in philosophy and a master’s in creative writing. In Oradea, she runs writing workshops for children, adults, and vulnerable communities, encouraging them to discover the power of personal stories in a safe and inspiring space. Loredana Adam , folklore collector and guardian of Romanian traditional objects – promotes traditions by keeping alive the objects, customs, and emotions of village life. At the same time, she works as a medical assistant and agronomist.

– promotes traditions by keeping alive the objects, customs, and emotions of village life. At the same time, she works as a medical assistant and agronomist. Maria Costake , illustrator and designer – passionate about nature, she creates botanical illustrations and hand-drawn floral patterns, bringing forward the delicate beauty of plants.

– passionate about nature, she creates botanical illustrations and hand-drawn floral patterns, bringing forward the delicate beauty of plants. Mariana Frătița , visual artist – chose to pursue her artistic dream when it seemed impossible. Through painting, collage, and tapestry, she reinterprets traditional Romanian motifs, giving them new life in a contemporary form.

– chose to pursue her artistic dream when it seemed impossible. Through painting, collage, and tapestry, she reinterprets traditional Romanian motifs, giving them new life in a contemporary form. Roxana Bejinariu , founder of The Anonymous Gallery – revives forgotten paintings and artists by recovering works from flea markets, attics, or old houses, and bringing them back into the public eye, where they belong.

– revives forgotten paintings and artists by recovering works from flea markets, attics, or old houses, and bringing them back into the public eye, where they belong. Tatiana Dănciulescu, psychopedagogue and speech therapist – founder of Piano Therapy Association, she developed an innovative therapeutic method for children with autism, where music becomes a key to communication.

“We wanted to find those female voices who, through what they do every day, manage to leave an imprint on their communities. Women who have the power to unite the past with the present, people with emotions. For me, each of them is a living answer to the question ‘Who are iele?’. When I read their stories, I felt their courage to turn passion into something meaningful. They moved me, and I found a part of myself in each of them,” said Leyah, the initiator of the campaign.

“Who are iele?” is a project that seeks to bring back into focus the stories of women around us – sometimes less known, yet essential to how communities grow and transform. These eight stories are not an ending point but only the beginning. The initiative aims to grow over time, to become a living platform where women in art and culture can meet, support, and inspire each other.

The campaign remains open: anyone who knows a woman who deserves to be part of this initiative can submit her story via the online form – https://shorturl.at/gUhQA.