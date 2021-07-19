Who are the filmmakers invited at TIFF 2021?

Brand author of Hungarian cinema, director István Szabó comes to Romania as a special guest at the 20th edition of the Transylvania International Film Festival -TIFF (August 23 – July 1, Cluj-Napoca). Dozens of Romanian and foreign guests will join him during the ten days of the festival. Among them are the famous screenwriter Guillermo Arriaga, Christian Jeune, the director of the Film Department of the Cannes Film Festival, the Israeli producer Katriel Schory, the directors Szabolcs Hajdu, Susanna Nicchiarelli, Agustí Villaronga or Uberto Pasolini.

Director István Szabó comes to Cluj-Napoca accompanied by Final Report, his latest production. The Oscar-winning author for best foreign film for Mephisto (1981) will be present at the screening of the film included in the Hungarian Day section on July 28 at Cinema Victoria and will hold a masterclass at the Faculty of Theater and Film of Babeș-Bolyai University, on July 30, from 4:00 p.m. At the Closing Gala, the filmmaker will be officially awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award, announced at TIFF in 2018. In his 60-year film career, Szabo has signed dozens of important titles, the best known being Colonel Redl, Hanussen, Meeting Venus, Sunshine, Taking Sides, Being Julia.

On July 28, during the Hungarian Day, eight other award-winning films will be screened, including Spirala (Spiral), by Cluj director Cecília Felméri, awarded a Special Mention in Warsaw, with Alexandra Borbély (On Body and Soul), and Bogdan Dumitrache (Child’s Pose). The latter will be present at TIFF, together with the well-known producer András Muhi. In the same section, the filmmaker Szabolcs Hajdu returns to Cluj with Treasure City.

Film lovers who choose to spend their holidays at TIFF will have the chance to meet the directors Christos Nikou, present in the official Apple Competition (Apples), and Vadim Perelman, invited to the screening of Persian Lessons in the Square Open Air Union. Italian director Susanna Nicchiarelli comes to TIFF with Miss Marx (Miss Marx), the new production she signs, recently awarded in Venice, where she enjoyed an official premiere and A Place Like Any Other (Nowhere Special), directed by Uberto Pasolini, the well-known producer of the comedy The Full Monty.

The delegation of directors, actors and producers invited to the Focus Spain section will include Roberto Cueto, selector of the San Sebastian Festival, filmmaker Agustí Villaronga – director of The Belly of the Sea, director and producer Manuel Arija de at Cuerda – the author of the film Ultrainnocence, Javier Polo Gandía – the director The Mystery of the Pink Flamingo or the filmmaker Guillermo Benet, who directs and directs the feature film The Blameless.

Invited to the jury that will nominate the winner of this year’s Transylvania Trophy, the famous Mexican screenwriter and writer Guillermo Arriaga, known for the screenplays of films such as Babel (nominated for an Oscar in 2006) or The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, awarded for screenplay at Cannes, will be present in Cluj with Christian Jeune, director of the Cannes Film Department, Katriel Schory, producer, founder of Belfilms and former executive director of the Israel Film Fund, American actor, director and producer Scott Coffey (Ellie Parker, Mullholland Drive) and the actress Maria Popistașu, protagonist in Întregalde, selected in the Quinzaine des Réalisateurs in Cannes.

The jury for the Romanian Film Days section will include Bernd Buder, artistic director of the Filmbus Festival Cottbus and consultant for the selection of the Forum section of the Berlin Festival, along with consultant and selector Freddy Olsson, former president of the Gothenburg Festival, and New Europe Film Sales marketing team coordinator, Ewa Bojanowska. The short films in the ZFR section will be judged by Doris Bauer, co-director of Vienna Shorts, film critic Jay Weissberg, director of the Pordenone Silent Film Festival, and Xavier Henry-Rashid – founder of Film Republic. Film teacher and film critic Jean-Max Méjean will be part of the FIPRESCI Jury, along with journalist Jenni Zylka, a member of the selection team for the Panorama section of the Berlin Film Festival, and Marina Kostova, one of the most appreciated critics of film from Northern Macedonia, deputy editor-in-chief of SDK.