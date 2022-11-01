Who is the highest-earning Romanian star on Instagram?

NetCredit created an algorithm to figure out how celebrity Instagram earnings compare in every country and revealed that Nicole Cherry is the highest-earning celebrity in Romania.

The survey’s general data found that Cristiano Ronaldo is the world’s top Instagram earner, making $85.22m in 2021 from sponsored posts, while rival soccer player Lionel Messi is in close second place, with $71.96m.

Ellen DeGeneres is the top Instagram earner in the U.S., making $33.73m per year, while Justin Bieber is Canada’s top Instagram earner, making $4.43m.

19 of Europe’s 41 countries have a sports personality as their leading earner on Instagram. With $85.2m made in 2021, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo is in a different league to his former French team-mate Paul Pogba, who brought in just $8.3m from sponsored posts in 2021. Britain’s pop superstar Dua Lipa earned $13m from posting sponsored content on the app, making her the second-highest earner in Europe.

Nicole Cherry (born Nicoleta Janina Ghinea on 5 December 1998) is a Romanian pop singer, with reggae influences.

Cherry performed in a number of singing and dancing competitions as a child. She gained success in 2013 with her single “Memories” which was released at the age of 14. Cherry won the 2014 Zu Music Award for “Best Breakthrough” artist.

She was chosen to dub the character Sophie in Romanian for Disney movie “The BFG” and to sing the main theme from “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.”

Nicole admits that she worked very hard to reach her musical performances, saying in an interview: “I mostly formed my voice through work, I wasn’t born with it like that. Two hours of study every day, at least two hours!“.

She also said in an interview that before launching herself, she was turned down by many record companies on the grounds that she was too small. “I’ve wanted it for a long time, I tried before, everyone told me that I’m small, I’m small, I wanted to overcome this thing. In America it was possible and not here. And I succeeded in the end. In my opinion mine didn’t matter, I just wanted to sing and that’s all, and for people to listen to my music. Even before ‘Memories’, nothing was happening anymore, I was struggling to be seen by anyone, I was depressed.”