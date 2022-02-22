Why February 22, 2022 is a special day?

February 22, 2022 is a special day, at least from the language point of view, as 22.02.2022 is a palindrome. February 22, 2022 will also have an appropriate palindrome time: 22:22.

A palindrome is a word, number, phrase, or other sequence of character which reads the same backward as forward, such as madam or racecar. There are also numeric palindromes, including date/time stamps using short digits 11/11/11 11:11 and long digits 02/02/2020. For example; Tuesday, 22 February 2022 is considered a palindrome day. (22022022 using dd-mm-yy format) as it can be read from left to right or vice versa. Sentence-length palindromes ignore capitalization, punctuation, and word boundaries.

The word palindrome was introduced by Henry Peacham in 1638, according to Wikipedia. It is derived from the Greek roots πάλιν ‘again’ and δρóμος ‘way, direction’; a different word is used in Greek, καρκινικός ‘carcinic’ (lit. crab-like) to refer to letter-by-letter reversible writing.

The most familiar palindromes in English are character-unit palindromes. The characters read the same backward as forward. Some examples of palindromic words are redivider, deified, civic, radar, level, rotor, kayak, reviver, racecar, madam, and refer.

Palindrome dates:

February 11, 2011: 11022011

February, 21 2012: 21022012