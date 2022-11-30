Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award shortlisted images

Vote for your favourite 25 images in the running to win the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award 2022.

01 December 2022. Online voting opens now, until 14.00pm (GMT) on Thursday 2 February 2023.

The public are invited to have their say and vote for their favourite image to win this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award run by the Natural History Museum, London. From a pair of red foxes sharing an intimate nuzzle,to a polar bear cub basking in a sea of flowers, 25 incredible images have been shortlisted that spotlight important stories of nature from across the globe.

Photographs were chosen from38,575 entries across 93 countries and include a portrait of a characterful pregnant pygmy sea horse by Nicholas More, and Michał Michlewicz’s story revealing the impact of domesticated cats on local wildlife.

For the first time, the public can vote for their favourite using interactive screens located inside the newly designed Wildlife Photographer of the Year flagship exhibition at the Natural History Museum.

Voting ends on 2 February 2023.The top five images will be displayed online, joining the winners of the fifty-eighth competition announced earlier this year and chosen by an esteemed panel of judges. The winner will be showcased in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year voting screens at the Museum until the exhibition closes Sunday 2 July 2023.

Dr Douglas Gurr, Director of the Natural History Museum says, ‘Voters will have a challenge to choose from this stunning range of photographs which tell vital stories and connect people to issues across the planet. We are looking forward to finding out which of these images emerges as the favourite.’

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum and offers a truly global platform for amateur and professional photographers alike. Using photography’s unique emotive power to engage and inspire audiences, the exhibition shines a light on stories and species around the world and supports the Museum in its mission of creating advocates for the planet.

The Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition in London is supported by global green energy company Ørsted.

Vote online for the winner of the People’s Choice Award here.

Press pack including images and captions can be found here.