Winners of the 4th edition of Bucharest Fashion Film Festival

The fourth edition of the Bucharest Fashion Film Festival, the first event in Romania placed at the crossroads of fashion, film and advertising, took place between 6 – 11 November 2020 exclusively online. On Wednesday evening, 11th of November, the awards of the edition worth a total of 3000 euros were announced: Best fashion Film, Best Local Production and a special award for innovation in projects with low budgets, Fresh Perspectives.

The award for best fashion film went to MODET The Act of Uniting Two or More Things, directed by Marie Sloth Rousing and Elvira Von Wieding Lidin. Marie is also the winner of the Fresh Perspective award at last year’s edition of BFFF. “MODET is an example of a fashion film being gentle, intriguing and genre-defying. It is clever in its presentation of fashion. The excellent location, performance and cinematography come together to make something mesmerising and unique”, explained David McGovern, director and professor at the University of Arts London and member of the jury.

The Fresh Perspective Award, for a low-budget fashion film, was won by XXX, made by carnation. studio, whose co-founders are Raya Al Souliman and Horațiu Șovăială. The film presents the debut collection of designer Lucian Varvaroi and explores male stereotypes in post-communist Romania. The clothes are based on the idea of ​​streetwear and are presented in a futuristic aesthetic with punk overtones. In the words of Alina Gavrilă-Borțun, “XXX is a memorable film, in which the clothing is both hero and key, strong and daring, characteristics taken from the DNA of the collection, reunited under a fresh execution and an Eastern European concept”. The award was offered by Conceptual Lab by Theo Nissim.

The film PECULIAR directed by Raluca Margescu was announced the winner for Best Local Production. The winner was decided as an average between the jury choices and the public vote.

Among the jury’s favorites were THE END OF SOCIAL DISTANCING (dir. Victor Claramunt) due to the receptivity to the current context, ADER ERROR (dir. Agathe Riedinger) for innovation and the experimental character and A DREAMLIKE VISUALIZATION OF ANOTHER FUTURE (dir. Kristian van Kuijk).

Over 200 films from around the world have entered the Bucharest Fashion Film Festival’s competition this year. 40 of them competed in the official selection, of which 20 were local productions. The winners were nominated by a jury consisting of Alina Gavrilă-Borțun (creative director at Gavrilă & Asociații and founder of Gavrilă Fashion Tellers, a boutique agency specializing in fashion films), designer Ioana Ciolacu, Ioana Mischie (director and screenwriter, co-founder of Storyscapes , an NGO focused on transmedia storytelling) and David McGovern (director and lecturer at Central St Martins and Chelsea School of Art).

This year, Bucharest Fashion Film Festival continued its approach to lay the foundations of a discussion forum on the relationship between film and fashion, with workshops and debates attended by international and local professionals from the world of film, fashion and advertising. In line with the theme of this year’s festival, film critic Calin Boto spoke with Fabio Cleto, who teaches English cultural history and literature at the University of Bergamo, about Camp’s aesthetics in film and costume design.

Director David McGovern also gave a masterclass on the future of fashion film, offering recommendations on how to make low-budget impact films, how social and sustainable values should be communicated, and how the pandemic could change the film.

This year, Bucharest Fashion Film Festival was redesigned to take place exclusively online. In addition to the films selected in the official competition, the public could watch on the festival’s website the short films from the Dressing the Body section, a selection that proposes a socio-anthropological perspective on the relationship between clothing and the wearer. The Dress Codes Podcast was also released during this edition, and will continue to be available to the public. The first episode includes an interview with Magda Crăciun, doctor in social anthropology, about the symbolic capital of clothes and a collage of the writings of the designer Ana Alexe, played by the actress Ilinca Hărnuț and mounted on a soundscape by Diana Miron. During the 6 days of the festival, bucharestfashionfilm.ro gained over 5,000 views and over 1,500 views of short films.

Along with the documentaries Martin Margiela In His Own Words (directed by Reiner Holzemer) and The Disappearance of My Mother (directed by Beniamino Barrese), viewers were able to watch on the TIFF Unlimited platform 4 cult films from the ’70s reunited under the theme CAMP: Celine and Julie Go Boating (r. Jacques Rivette), Beware of A Holy Whore (r. Rainer Werner Fassbinder), Ticket of No Return (r. Ulrike Ottinger) and Jubilee (r. Derek Jarman).