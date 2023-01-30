Wiz Khalifa and Lil Nas X, for the first time in Romania, at SAGA Festival

SAGA Festival is ready for the third edition, which will take place between June 23-25 at Romaero Băneasa, an event with over 100 artists, impressive production and immersive experiences during three memorable show days for the over 150,000 festival-goers who will be expected in Bucharest.

Wiz Khalifa, one of the long awaited acts in Romania,Lil Nas X, one of the biggest international phenomenon in music, Skrillex, Grammy awarded DJ and producer, Tale of Us, tech house duo, the well-known DJ Alan Walker and IAN, one of the biggest trap artists in the Romanian urban stage are the first artists announced for an unforgettable edition of SAGA.

SAGA Line-up Announcement Video

Multi-platinum selling, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifais an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor who burst onto the scene with mainstream success with the release of his first major label debut album, ROLLING PAPERS, in 2011. Wiz Khalifa’s major hits “Black & Yellow”, ”See You Again”, ”We Dem Boyz”, ”Work Hard, Play Hard” and many more, collaborations with The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Tyga, made him one of the most successful and acclaimed artists in the world. In June, you can get to see him perform for the first time in Romania, at SAGA Festival, on the Source Stage (Mainstage), live.

Lil Nas X, “an internationally recognized phenomenon” rose to fame in 2019 when he released “Old Town Road” and simultaneously upended the music industry – shattering genre norms, disrupting the charts and going viral worldwide. The song’s remix with Billy Ray Cyrus became the longest running #1 single in Billboard Hot 100 history after 19 weeks atop the chart, 16x Platinum hit – the most certified song in RIAA history, recognized with numerous awards including two Grammys. After releasing his eclectic EP 7 in June 2019, which features the 6x Platinum “Panini” and 2x Platinum “Rodeo,” Lil Nas X followed with the culture-shifting 3x Platinum hit “MONTERO (Call Me Be Your Name)” in March 2021, a queer anthem provoked much needed dialogue around the globe. Already named a fashion icon for all his incredible eye-catching looks, the multifaceted artist and internet king released his critically-acclaimed and GRAMMY-nominated debut album Montero in September 2021. Lil Nas X is currently in the studio working on his sophomore album.

As for Skrillex‘s genre-defying beats and electrifying presence, will just make you ask for more. For the first time in Bucharest, Skrillex has won eight Grammy Awards, more than any other electronic dance music artist. The DJ has collaborated with Diplo and Boys Noize to form the groups Jack Ü and Dog Blood respectively. It was announced on Moore’s 29th birthday, that he reunited with From First to Last and released a single named “Make War”. In 2017, Skrillex produced and mixed 8, the eighth studio album by rock band Incubus.

Through a unique production ethos, the music of Tale Of Us carries an exclusive sense of both urgency and restraint, taking ample time to carefully pace both the listener and the dance floor. Think: quivering keys, mesmerizing percussion and haunting chords, conjuring mystifying ambience and suspense. This ethos culminates in their latest inception: Afterlife, an odyssey through the realm of consciousness. With multifaceted focus, Tale Of Us breaks poetic and emotional boundaries, bringing reverence and awe to multiple scenes and levels, usually hemispheres away.

Renowned for his ability to craft hypnotic, high energy records that have captured the hearts of his fans, the Norwegian DJ and producer Alan Walker is truly a force to be reckoned with. By popular demand, he will be back to Romaero to make you vibe with him on the dancefloor.

Alan Walker arrived on the music scene in late 2015 with his debut hit single Faded, garnering over 1.4 billion Spotify streams and a massive 3.1 billion YouTube video views. After building a massive social-following and releasing a string of successful singles such as Alone and Darkside, collaborating with artists including Ava Max, Hans Zimmer, Noah Cyrus, Sia, Bruno Mars and Coldplay, the chart-topping debut album Different World arrived in late 2018, amassing over 4 billion streams on Spotify.

IAN is one of the most solid and influential names in the urban scene in Romania, leading artists in Spotify charts, with lots of hits that made him one of the key superstars of his generation in the trap era. Get ready to meet IAN at the Drift stage at Romaero Băneasa during SAGA Festival.

Stay tuned, more artists are about to be announced in the coming days!

”I am beyond excited about the third edition of SAGA Festival, we worked intensely to welcome huge names from the international stage to perform in Romania between 23-25th of June. I am sure that all the festival goers who will come to experience SAGA will be excited about the mix of artists from this year’s line-up”, said Allan Hardenberg, CEO ALDA.

SAGA 2023 returns to its first love and the venue chosen by 75% of the SAGA fans: Romaero Airport.

We aim to create a music festival where everyone is encouraged to explore new experiences, not only through our artists, but also through innovative designed show concept, imaginary decor, installations and entertainment. We bring the visitors every edition to unknown destinations in time or locations. Five stages (Source, Heat, Spark, Drift, Bumper Cars), a secret stage– an actual plane which is turned into a music stage with destination unknown, from the biggest stars to the hottest talents will perform there unannounced.

Brought to you by the tastemakers and electronic music event pioneers ALDA, and part of the Insomniac family, SAGA is an innovative music festival in Romania’s Romaero Airport, that brings together some of the most loved artists with superb audio-visual production and inclusive atmospheres, creating the ultimate party that Bucharest has been crying out for.

SAGA 2023 will bring together the finest talent from across the spectrum of the creative industry: more music genres & fresh, jaw-dropping line-up, major LIVE acts in premiere in Romania, innovative designed show concept, exceptional user experience and attention to details top notch service and quality

SAGA 2023 will be THE gathering place for the free, open-minded, music-loving visitors all over the world.

Tickets are available on sagafestival.com and they can be bought at special prices. At the request of the public, SAGA, the first summer festival in Romania, reintroduces the Payment Plan, a product through which the subscription for the 3 days of fun can be purchased at a special price, with only a 5 euro deposit and 4 equal instalments. Thus, the final price of the ticket is 80 euros, the most advantageous offer of a festival which, in just a few days since it was launched, has already been accessed by approximately 4000 festival-goers.

The first edition of SAGA Festival was held at Romaero, with more than 135 000 people attending the event and the second edition that took place at National Arena welcomed over 150 000 people in the capital of Romania.