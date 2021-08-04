Workshops and mentoring sessions for teenagers from 9 cities, award-winning films and theater performances at the Ideo Ideis Festival #16

Ideo Ideis Festival # 16 proposes an intense week with a varied artistic and social program, created both for high school theater troupus and for the communities in Alexandria, Bacău, Baia Mare, Botoșani, Brașov, Bucharest, Buzău, Constanța and Sibiu. The festival inspires teenagers who cross its threshold to return with the same stubbornness to their communities and to transform them into the spaces they need in their own becoming.

Although Alexandria will remain the core of Ideo Ideis in 2021, the festival experience will be repeated in the other 8 cities, during the mentoring sessions and the Young Theater and Performing Arts Workshops, coordinated by the trainers assigned to each city. The performances prepared by each of the nine troupes will be performed on the stages of local theaters, in front of the community and will be followed by artist talk meetings with each of the mentors.

Among the activities designed for all ages, organized in complete safety for culture lovers present in Alexandria, is the play The Alexandria Library, directed by Bogdan Georgescu (August 9th). The voices of several women from Alexandria, belonging to different social and age categories, will tell the story of a marginalized city, where some members of the community have created their own cultural education initiatives. The show features exclusively members of the local community, including a professional actress.

The festival program also includes the performances Miorița, a new adaptation of the folk ballad, which takes the story out of folklore and places it at the intersection of contemporary music and masked theater, performed by the Auăleu theater company from Timișoara (August 10th), Almost, directed by teacher Luminița Vilae, from the Alexandrian theater troupe, Alter Ego (August 14th) but also Libretto Solitude, directed by Matei Lucaci – Grunberg (August 11th), the improvisation theater show Backstage Boys (August 12th) and Survival Kit by Andreea Șovan & Iulia Samson (August 13th), an innovative stand-up drama, built as a collage of pop-culture elements, movies, series, Netflix animations, TEDx, with fresh music and dramaturgy, wired directly to today’s reality.

Filmgoers from Alexandria will also be able to watch outdoor film screenings, the program including 5 Romanian film productions, both new films, already well received at the Transylvania International Film Festival: Întregalde (directed by Radu Muntean), #dogpoopgirl (directed by Andrei Huțuleac ), winner of the Romanian Film Days Award for Debut and They May Still be Alive Today (r. Tudor Cristian Jurgiu) and the award-winning films of Radu Ciorniciuc, Home and Marius Olteanu, Monsters.

In order to bring visual art into the routine of Alexandria spaces, Maria Zurbagiu, Andrei Felea and Irina Mocanu are the artists of this year who will give a new face to the buildings in the community, in an attempt to reduce the distance between the inhabitants and contemporary art.

The complete program of the festival can be found here: https://www.ideoideis.ro/festivalul.

Official spot: https://youtu.be/he4FqSNhE-E.

Ideo Ideis The National Youth Theater Festival # 16 – is part of an artistic and social manifesto that crystallized in 2021, using the experience and momentum of the last 15 years. Thus, Ideo Ideis becomes more than a festival, keeping the nucleus that consecrated it, namely the summer event in Alexandria, but builds a structure based on six main pillars: the performing arts and revelations camp, the young theater festival, theater capsules and awakenings, the laboratory of personal exploration through theater and related arts, theater productions, films and unclassifiable and the young theater – a physical theater, based in Bucharest.

Romania Journal supports the festival as media partner.