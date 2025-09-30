World Premieres in Romania at Dracula Film Festival 2025

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

The official selection of Dracula Film Festival brings the latest international genre productions, screened for the first time in Romania. Ten feature films and over thirty short films will compete this year for the festival’s trophies.

Now in its 13th edition, the Brașov International Fantastic Film Festival – Dracula Film Festival (October 29 – November 2) – promises audiences a rich program of unique cinematic experiences. With its uninterrupted tradition of offering cinephiles access to a wide variety of fantasy expressions – from animation and documentary to thriller, sci-fi, and horror – DFF reaffirms in 2025 its place in the Top 90 most important genre festivals worldwide, compiled by Dread Central.

The festival features several competitive sections, dedicated both to film professionals and to young aspiring filmmakers:

Dracula Trophy – Best Feature Film

Little Dracula – Best International Short Film

Vladutz – Best Romanian Short Film

Dracula Digital – Competition for young amateurs making fantastic short films with mobile phones

From numerous submissions, curators Ioan Big and Cristian Marculescu had the tough mission of selecting films that best represent today’s genre cinema, reflecting the diversity of contemporary fantasy – from thriller to sci-fi, fantasy, and horror.

Feature Film Competition – Dracula Trophy

The feature film lineup, curated by festival director Ioan Big, includes ten Romanian premieres competing for the festival’s grand prize, the Dracula Trophy, showcasing the defining trends in genre cinema for 2025.

LILY’S RITUAL (Spain, 2025, dir. Manu Herrera) – A white magic ritual among four friends spirals into diabolical supernatural horror.

H0101N (USA, 2024, dir. Luca Canale B.) – A woman wakes up with no memory; nightmares fill the void in this dystopian anime- and gaming-inspired action film.

THE KRAMPUS RISES (Italy/Spain/USA, 2025, dir. Andrea Dalfino) – A folk horror about a woman who accidentally ingests an unearthly heart and transforms into a Krampus.

PARALLEL CONSEQUENCES (Brazil, 2025, dir. Gabriel França & CD Vallada) – A minimalist sci-fi thriller on the dangers of time travel.

APOLLON BY DAY ATHENA BY NIGHT (Turkey, 2024, dir. Emine Yildirim) – A ghost story about an orphan gifted with the ability to communicate with spirits.

EVER AFTER (USA, 2025, dir. Laszlo Illes) – A dark fantasy horror with genre stars Malcolm McDowell, Michael Berryman, and Kane Hodder.

PIG THAT SURVIVED FOOT-AND-MOUTH DISEASE (South Korea, 2024, dir. Bum-wook Hur) – An original animation about a pig striving to become human.

LABYRINTH (USA, 2025, dir. Ryuhei Kitamura) – A brutal horror set in a labyrinth of sin and redemption, starring Chris Klein and Mekhi Phifer.

SASYQ (Kazakhstan, 2025, dir. Yerden Telemissov) – A playful sci-fi dramedy reminiscent of E.T., with a lonely alcoholic pensioner as humanity’s representative.

A WWII FAIRY TALE (UK, 2025, dir. Stewart Buck & Stephane Piter) – A documentary about Michael Mann’s cult film The Keep and its troubled production.

Jury – Feature Competition:

Konstantinos Koutsoliotas (Canada/Greece) – Director, DoP, and VFX expert (jury president)

Roberto D’Antona (Italy) – Director, screenwriter, producer, actor

Ionuț Grama (Romania) – Actor

Short Film Competitions – Vladutz & Little Dracula

The Romanian selection (10 films, 103 minutes) explores themes such as fear and self-confrontation (The Boy and the Crow), isolation (The Loop), family fragility (After Easter), absurd humor and satire (Hentai Sushi, How to Kill Your Neighbors in 3 Easy Steps), historical reflection (A National Odyssey), toxic relationships (Incunabula), and dystopian futures (White 2040).

The international lineup (21 films) includes Lovecraftian horror (Dagon), family dramas (In mezzo alla campagna, FOMO / Armageddon), tech dystopias (From the Sewers, TV or The Disturbance on Forest Hill Road), animations (Missing Parts, The Reddening), supernatural horror (Unclean, The Last Sleep), and grotesque-absurd satires (Pimple).

Jury – Short Film Competitions:

Monica Felea (Bad Unicorn, film critic)

Mihai Gavril Dragolea (director, producer)

Gojira (DJ, podcast host of Aproximativ discuții)

Dracula Digital

Aimed at young filmmakers aged 16–29, this competition features 18 short films (max 3 minutes), made entirely on mobile phones. They can be viewed and voted by the public until October 10 at www.draculadigital.ro

Six teams will advance to the final: one chosen by public vote and five by jury. They will have 60 hours to produce a new short film based on keywords announced at the Opening Gala on October 29.

Prize: €500 gross

Jury: Eugen Neagu (Italy/Romania, actor), Florian Zapra (director), Ștefan Iancu (actor)

Dracula Film Festival – October 29 to November 2

Screenings at Cinema Modern, Brașov

Tickets & passes: available from October 1 at www.biletebrasov.ro

Beyond its film-centered events, DFF also features Dracula Fantasy Con, a now-traditional gathering of artists and fantasy creators in comics, books, video games, and fantasy art, taking place October 31 – November 2 at Coresi Shopping Resort.