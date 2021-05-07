World Press Photo Exhibition lands in Romania, to be visited in Bucharest, Cluj and Timisoara from May to July

The 64th edition of the World Press Photo international annual exhibition has arrived in Romania, for the tenth year and can be visited in Bucharest, Timișoara and Cluj-Napoca during May-July 2021. The opening exhibition will take place in Bucharest, on Saturday, May 8, at the National Art Museum at 10:00hrs.

The event in Bucharest is part of the international annual exhibition World Press Photo, which is touring the world, being on display in over 100 venues in more than 45 countries and is visited by over 4.5 million people at each edition.

As a first this year, the exhibition will be also accompanied by a content project that will review the role and social impact of the responsible journalism, fake news and misinformation, with a series of podcasts, shows and debates to be announced during the summer.

The debates will be organized by Eidos Foundation and Upgrade 100 platform.

The World Press Photo competition acknowledges the high quality photo journalism by awarding images and stories from all over the world. This year, 4,315 photographers from 130 countries worldwide have competed, enlisting 74,470 photos.

The winner of World Press Photo 2021 is photojournalist Mads Nissen, who captured for Politiken/Panos one of the iconic images of the year: patients Rosa Luzia Lunardi, aged 85, hugged by nurse Adriana Silva da Costa Souza in the Viva Bem retirement home in São Paulo, Brazil. The story of the touching pic, entitled “The First Embrace” is available here.