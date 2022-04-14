World Press Photo on display in the Romanian public squares

The 65th edition of the annual international exhibition World Press Photo can be visited this year between May and August. Present for the 11th time in Romania, the exhibition will get out of museums and will be exhibited to the public in the centers of eight major cities in the country: Bucharest, Timisoara, Cluj, Brasov, Sibiu, Iasi, Constanta, and Oradea.

Cristian Movilă, the founder of the Eidos Foundation and the representative of World Press Photo in Romania, stated that “the fight against fake news has never been tougher than now, and true journalism and reportage photography try to bring evidence of the truth to the viewer in the most unaltered possible way. It is extremely important to present these images and stories in places that are easily accessible and in easy–to–consume forms so that society can see, with its own eyes, events around the world. For this reason, this year the exhibition is taken out of the museum and went directly to the public, in the hearts of the big cities and, hopefully, in the minds of as many people as possible”.

The 122 photos will have a free audio tour, made in partnership with the Smartify application, through which visitors will be able to hear the story behind.

“It’s time to get informed, to check our sources, to get educated, to get out of the local news cycle and turn our attention to important global issues. And the World Press Photo exhibition has that strength. Our wish is that those who see it will at least question what they knew, or thought they knew”, added Cristian Movilă.

For 35 days, 24 hours a day, the photos will be exhibited simultaneously between May 1st and June 4th in Bucharest, Cluj, and Timisoara, and then in the rest of the cities on the circuit. Details of each event will be posted on the Facebook page of the exhibition.

The World Press Photo Competition recognizes quality photojournalism and rewards images and stories from around the world. This year, out of 64,823 entries by 4,066 photographers from 130 countries around the world, 24 regional and 4 global winners were selected:

● World Press Photo of the Year: Kamloops Residential School, by Amber Bracken, for The New York Times

● World Press Photo Story of the Year: Saving Forests with Fire, by Matthew Abbott, for National Geographic/Panos Pictures

● World Press Photo Long–Term Project Award: Amazonian Dystopia, by Lalo de Almeida, for Folha de São Paulo/Panos Pictures

● World Press Photo Open Format Award: Blood is a Seed, Isadora Romero

For the first time in the World Press Photo’s 67–year history, the Photo of the Year is an image without people. Amber Bracken’s photograph commemorates the children who died at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, an institution created to assimilate Indigenous children,

following the detection of as many as 215 unmarked graves in Kamloops, British Columbia.

The World Press Photo exhibition is brought to Romania by the Eidos Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of Culture.