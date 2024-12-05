“World Unseen” – inclusive photography exhibition

Canon and the National Museum of Natural History “Grigore Antipa” is presenting, for the first time in Romania, the multisensory exhibition “World Unseen” – a photographic experience accessible to all visitors, including the blind, partially sighted, and sighted individuals.

Globally, over 2.2 billion people live with some form of visual impairment, including 84,635 in Romania, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity. For many, photography remains largely inaccessible. Conceived with the experience of blind and visually impaired individuals in mind, “World Unseen” redefines how we experience visual art.

Using Canon’s elevated printed technology, immersive audio descriptions, and Braille, the exhibition transforms 12 photographs by Canon ambassadors and photographers into tangible stories. This innovative approach offers visitors a unique tactile experience, allowing them to deeply connect with powerful images and the moving stories behind them.

A global project for everyone

The “World Unseen” exhibition has been previously showcased in countries such as Croatia, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Germany, and the UK where it was enthusiastically received for promoting inclusion and accessibility in art. The experience is designed for both visually impaired individuals and sighted visitors. Sighted attendees can use special glasses simulating six of the most common visual impairments to better understand the perspective of those living with conditions such as glaucoma or diabetic retinopathy.

“At Canon, we are committed to making art more accessible by using technology to create new ways for people to engage with art and culture. Photography is an incredibly powerful medium for communication and imagination, and we want this experience to be accessible to everyone. ‘World Unseen’ was created with the blind and visually impaired in mind, offering a completely new way to share the images and stories behind them. It is more than an exhibition – it is a manifesto for inclusion and a demonstration of how art can be made accessible to all. We are thrilled to collaborate with the Antipa Museum to bring this unique experience to Romania and invite every visitor to explore photography in an unprecedented way,” stated Petronius Secăreanu, CEO of Canon Romania.

Stories told through powerful images

The exhibition features 12 remarkable works by internationally acclaimed photographers and Canon ambassadors, including South African photojournalist Brent Stirton, renowned Brazilian photojournalist Sebastião Salgado, sports photographer Samo Vidic, fashion photographer Heidi Rondak, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Muhammed Muheisen, and Rareș Beșliu, the only Romanian photographer featured in the project.

“The ‘World Unseen’ exhibition is a perfect example of our commitment to creating inclusive experiences that bring art, science, and technology closer to people. We believe that accessibility is not just a responsibility but also an opportunity to inspire and connect people beyond physical or sensory barriers,” said Dr. Luis Popa, Director of the National Museum of Natural History “Grigore Antipa.”

The exhibition is part of the museum’s general visiting circuit and will remain open until March 2, 2025.

This is not the first time Canon has brought art to life through textured printing. Through the PRISMAelevate XL software and the Arizona printer series, Canon makes art more accessible for the blind and visually impaired, supporting galleries and museums worldwide by providing tactile and Braille printing solutions.