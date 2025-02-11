Your favorite actors invite you to the best performances at the end of February!

ProTicket brings an unmissable selection of theater shows to stages across Romania at the end of February, featuring renowned actors and stories that will spark laughter, emotion, and moments of reflection. From Gaițele (Whisperers) and Dă-i bătaie (Go For it) to the highly anticipated premiere Dragi Părinți (Dear Parents) and the classic O noapte furtunoasă (A Stormy Night), each performance promises a unique theatrical experience. The casts bring together some of Romania’s biggest stage names, including Maia Morgenstern, Carmen Tănase, Marius Manole, Medeea Marinescu, and Vlad Zamfirescu.

Dă-i bătaie

February 24, 7:00 PM, Ploiești – Casa de Cultură a Sindicatelor

February 25, 7:00 PM, Brașov – Teatrul „Sică Alexandrescu”

The cast features seven star actors sharing the same stage: Mirela Oprișor, Vlad Zamfirescu, Marius Manole, Diana Roman, Medeea Marinescu, Șerban Pavlu, and Andi Vasluianu. The play presents a hysterical mother obsessed with public exposure (Mirela Oprișor), a husband lost in his own failures (Șerban Pavlu), a lonely teacher burdened with secrets (Marius Manole), two deeply corrupt politicians—one an opportunistic and charming woman (Medeea Marinescu), the other an equally charming yet scheming man (Vlad Zamfirescu)—as well as two TV personalities caught in a web of ambition, seduction, and professional maneuvering.

Gaițele

February 24, 8:00 PM, Bucharest – TNB, Ion Caramitru Hall

February 25, 8:00 PM, Bucharest – Sala Luceafărul

Featuring a stellar cast—Maia Morgenstern, Carmen Tănase, Virginia Rogin, and Adriana Trandafir—this classic Romanian comedy by Alexandru Kirițescu is a sharp satire of the interwar middle class. The play exposes the hypocrisy, trivial intrigues, and petty ambitions of a bourgeois family, bringing to life vividly drawn characters, each with their own dose of cruelty and cunning.

Dragi părinți

February 27, 7:00 PM, Craiova – Teatrul Național „Marin Sorescu”

A comedy about family, love, money, sibling rivalry, and the ever-changing nature of emotions. Starring Carmen Tănase, Marius Manole, Medeea Marinescu, Marius Bodochi, and Șerban Pavlu, this play explores the unspoken debts between parents and children in an insightful and humorous way.

O noapte furtunoasă

February 28, 7:00 PM, Sibiu – Ion Besoiu Cultural Center

This timeless comedy follows Ghiță, a tailor shop owner, as he tries to uncover the truth about his wife Veta’s relationship with Chiriac, his assistant. The mix-up escalates when Rică Venturiano, a hopeless romantic, and Veta’s sister Zița get involved, leading to hilarious misunderstandings and witty exchanges. A brilliant satire on appearances and hypocrisy, O noapte furtunoasă guarantees an evening of laughter and entertainment.

️ Tickets for all performances are available at https://proticket.ro.