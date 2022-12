ZAZ, one of France’s most mysterious and brilliant stars, will perform for the first time on a stage in the Romanian Capital, on June 11, 2023 at the Palace Hall/Sala Palatului, as part of the “Organique Tour”, starting at 8:00 p.m.! The gates for the public will open from 18.30!

Tickets are available on iabilet.ro , for the following prices:

VIP – 399 lei; First category – 299 lei; Second category – 259 lei; Third category – 189 lei; Fourth category – 139 lei.

By her real name, Isabelle Geffroy, she was born on May 1, 1980, in Tours, France. Her mother was a Spanish teacher and her father worked for an electricity company.

ZAZ studied at the conservatory, plays the violin, guitar and piano. ZAZ also sang in a choir and began his musical career in various folk, soul, jazz and blues groups.

Her first notable success came with the song “Je veux” in 2010, being the song of the year in many countries of the world, which brought great fame to the young singer. Her husky and sensual voice simply fascinated!

Japan, Egypt, Canada, Brazil, Morocco, among the countries where he received many awards at various competitions and festivals, where he received platinum, diamond discs. The world was discovering a new voice, bright, daring, ready for any creative musical experiments.

She has released 5 albums, the last one was released in 2021 and the singer called him “Isa” as her friends call him. This disc is a conceptual album, a kind of return to you, to your inner world. It was the fruit of reflection during a difficult time for everyone during the pandemic and served as the basis for her months-long tour, which began in 2021 after an enforced hiatus.

The singer managed to create a bright musical palette. To life in “pink” (the famous song of Edith Piaf), ZAZ added a bright green color. She is an ardent defender of the environment and even created her own foundation. She loves and fights for life on this Earth. And she sings about her.