2021 European Rowing Championships: Gold medal for Romania’s Women’s Double Sculls, silver for Romania’s Men’s Eight

Romania won gold medals in Women’s Double Sculls at the 2021 European Rowing Championships in Varese, Italy, (Nicoleta-Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Geanina Radis), and Women’s Eight (Maria-Magdalena Rusu, Viviana-Iuliana Bejinariu, Georgiana Dedu, Maria Tivodariu, Ioana Vrinceanu, Amalia Beres , Msdslina Beres, Denisa Tilvescu and Daniela Druncea), while the silver medals came in Women’s Pair (Adriana Ailincai and Iuliana Buhus); Lightweight Women’s Single Sculls (Gianina-Elena Beleaga); Men’s Four (Mihile Tiganescu, Mugurel Vasile Semciuc, Stefan-Constantin Berariu and Cosmin Pascari, and Men’s Eight (Alexandru Chioseaua, Florin-Sorin Lehaci, Constantin Radu, Sergiu-Vasile Bejan, Vlad-Dragos Aicoboae, Constantin Adam, Florin Arteni-Fintinariu, Ciprian Huc and Adrian Munteanu).

At the same time, Romania’s Men’s Eight (M8+) crew won the silver medal on Sunday at the same championship, which brought the country’s medal tally to two gold medals and four silver ones.

Romania finished fourth in the nation standing (2-4-0), after Great Britain (5-4-3), Italy (3-3-2) and the Netherlands (2-4-3).