The top-tier basketball league in Romania is the Liga Națională and was founded in 1950. It’s one of the oldest basketball leagues in Europe. Romanian basketball has seen some of its stars make their way all the way from this south-eastern European country’s courts all the way into the NBA. Former player Gheorghe Muresan, nicknamed “The Giant” for being the tallest player to have played in the NBA, is one player of note. Below is a look at basketball in Romania, how the sport became popular and what the future might hold for Romanian basketball.

The popularity of basketball in Romania

One of the big reasons why basketball has attracted so much popularity in Romania is the fact that the sport has had some major ambassadors. The aforementioned Gheorghe Muresan, who broke into the NBA in the early 1990s and played with the Washington Wizards and later the New Jersey Nets, is one and helped to grow the sport in Romania.

Another Romanian who has been attracted the attention of his people has been Ernie Grunfeld, who was born in Satu Mare, Romania, but moved to the USA when he was eight years old. Grunfeld went on to win Olympic gold in 1975 on the US national team, to be a guard for the New York Knicks, and to be a general manager of the Knicks, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Washington Wizards. Anyone who had been following Grunfeld may have been curious to see what NBA Finals odds the sportsbooks would set and whether they thought Grunfeld could help take them to the NBA championship.

The late Antonio Alexe, who passed away in January 2005 and played in both the Romania league and the Hungarian league, has also been a fine ambassador for Romanian basketball. In his younger years, Alexe led the junior national team to 4th place in the 1990 FIBA Europe Under-18 Championship and, as captain of the youth team, to 5th place in the 1991 FIBA Under-19 World Cup, in Edmonton, Canada.

Romanian basketball today

In 2018, the Liga Națională underwent a reformation that saw it divided into three groups: A, B and C. Teams play a regular season and then in the second round, the first six teams from A go into the Red Group, and the group keeps its points; the top three from B and the winner of C go into the Yellow Group; teams that rank between 4th and 8th place in B, and the second place team in C, go into the Blue group; and the teams that end between 3rd and 8th place go into the Green group. The latter three groups start with zero points.

In the third round of the championship, the first two teams from the Yellow group enter the playoffs with the Red group. The quarter finals, semifinals and the finals are all best of five.

CS Dinamo Bucureşti is the biggest, most successful basketball club in Romania. The club has won the Romanian basketball championship at least 22 times. Another big hitter in Romanian basketball, although more renowned for its football team, is Steaua Bucureşti. The team have won the Romanian championship at least 21 times and were especially prolific in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Other teams to watch out for if you’re following basketball in Romania include CSM Oradea, who are a relatively new but have already made a significant mark on the championship, having won the Romanian championship back to back in 2018 and 2019; and BCM U Piteşti, who have won the Romanian championship, the Rumanian Cup and the Romanian Supercup all at least once. Even though this latter team is still finding its feet a little in the league, it’s already catching the attention of players from outside of Romania.

The future of basketball in Romania

Basketball has grown so popular in Romania that the country hosted the FIBA 3×3 U23 World Cup, in October 2022, in the capital, Bucharest. This was the third edition of the tournament of this more urban style of basketball in which teams of three go up against each other on a basketball half court. Poland won the men’s championship, whereas France rose above the rest in the women’s tournament.

Three by three appeared for the first time at the 2020 Olympic Games. Since Romania has successfully hosted a championship in this discipline, it could become a contender for further international basketball tournaments. This successful completion of its duties as a host could also make it a country that the International Olympic Committee bears in mind when deciding where to host the next Olympics.

Romania has a love of basketball and is producing some fine players. The passion for basketball could see it attraction more attention from outside of Romania and become a host for major basketball events.