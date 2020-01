Adrian Mutu has been officially presented today as the new coach of the national football U-21 team of Romania. Mutu is thus replacing Former Romanian footballerhas been officially presented today as the new coach of the national football U-21 team of Romania. Mutu is thus replacing Mirel Radoi , who became coach of the national football team.

Mutu said it is a great responsibility to coach the national football U-21 team of Romania and that he hopes to continue Radoi’s results.

“It is an honour, a great responsibility for me. First, I am coming to the U-21 team after Mirel Radoi, who made history with the team, the biggest performance in its history. This is motivating me. I am working well when I am under pressure, I am giving the best of me, I hope I will make it,” Adrian Mutu has told the press conference.

He further said the U-21 team is to meet Denmark in an upcoming match. “We have a new, very talented generation, which started the campaign well. We want to secure the second position and qualify for Euro. I can feel the pressure, but it’s a good thing,” he added.