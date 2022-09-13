Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu is the first Romanian European League of Legends champion in history

Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu became the first Romanian European League Of Legends champion in history, winning the League European Championship Summer 2022 with his Rogue team. The LEC represents the largest competition at European level dedicated to the game, with a total prize pool of 200,000 euro. Winning the trophy will give Odoamne the opportunity to fight for the world title in October.

The LEC final took place on September 11 in Malmo, Sweden, in front of over 10,000 spectators and millions of fans who watched the event online. With solid play from Odoamne, Rogue prevailed over G2 with 3-0, taking home the top prize of 80,000 euro.

Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu is 27 years old and plays League of Legends at pro level as a top laner for Rogue starting in the 2021 season. It is the first major trophy in Odoamne’s more than 8-year career, who over the years has played for famous teams such as Cloud9, H2k, Splyce or Schalke 04.

At the press conference, Odoamne said: “I was in shock and disbelief that it actually happened after so much time. This is the moment I’ve been chasing for eight years.”

Winning the LEC means for Rogue that they will join the League of Legends Worlds Championship tournament, which starts on October 7. Thus, in less than a month, Odoamne and his team will face the most prestigious teams in the world at the famous Madison Square Garden arena in NY.

LEC (League European Championship) is the official European tournament of League of Legends, the most popular MOBA game in the world, with over 60 million players worldwide.