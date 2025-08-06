Red Bull Dance Your Style, the global all-styles street dance competition, is coming back to Romania! 16 dancers. One shot. One night that can change everything. The prize: a spot in the World Final in Los Angeles, the City of Dreams. On August 23rd, George Enescu Square will turn into an open-air dance floor, where the audience decides the winner. The event will be hosted by Shurubel, and entry is free.

The 2025 season of Red Bull Dance Your Style promises to be unforgettable, with over 150 qualifying events taking place across more than 50 countries worldwide, all leading up to the grand showdown in October in Los Angeles — the entertainment capital and the city where dreams are made.

The Crowd Chooses the Winner. On August 23rd, 16 of the best street dancers in Romania will face off 1-on-1, round after round, until only one is crowned champion of the 5th edition of Red Bull Dance Your Style Romania. The dancers will bring their own moves, styles, and street-dance approaches—from Hip-Hop to Popping, Waacking, Electro Dance, and Dancehall—each with just a few seconds to adapt to the beats dropped live by DJ Cypher. Every battle lasts 4 minutes. Every move counts. After each round, the audience votes for their favorite using red or blue cards, pushing their pick forward in the competition—until only one remains.

One-on-One. No Choreography. No Rehearsals. Just Instinct. They’ve lit up dance floors, won awards, led workshops across the country, and energized crowds. Whether national or international champions, professionals or passionate amateurs, the 16 Romanian dancers who made it to the national final earned their spot by battling their way through qualifiers—proving their creativity, instinct, and drive to take the stage on August 23rd.

Among them, four are wildcards – former champions and more:

Adam Chițu a.k.a. Adam (hip-hop) – Red Bull Dance Your Style Romania 2023 champion; Alex Bărbieru a.k.a. Impulse (hip-hop) – 1st place at Black Sea Dance Camp 2017, Show Nuff Vol, Red Bull Dance Your Style Romania 2022 champion; Alexandra Barac a.k.a. Sătănel (hip-hop) – Red Bull Dance Your Style champion in 2021 and 2024; and Beatrice Nițescu (waacking) – discovered dance 10 years ago and knew instantly this was what she wanted to do and how she wanted to express herself. Last year, Beatrice reached the semifinals of Red Bull Dance Your Style.

The other 12 were selected in a showdown judged by French dancer Dey Dey. She made history in the world of popping by becoming the first-ever female world champion in this discipline, after previously winning the solo popping battle at the UK B-Boy Championship in 2009 and the Juste Debout competition in 2010. She has collaborated with artists such as Madonna, Katy Perry, and DJ Martin Solveig, and has performed on stages all around the world. “It was a true pleasure to be in Romania for the first time and to choose the finalists for Red Bull Dance Your Style 2025. People welcomed me warmly, and the dancers’ energy really impressed me. At the qualifiers I saw not just talent, but real passion, determination, and the joy of the moment. My message to the finalists is: be authentic, don’t be afraid to show who you truly are on stage, and above all, be free in your dance. That’s the key,” said Dey Dey.

The 12 are: Aura Vidroiu a.k.a. Aura (hip hop) – dancer, choreographer, creative director. She is the choreographer of the winning crew @World Of Dance Romania 2017 and has collaborated with Romanian artists such as Vlad Dobrescu, Antonia, and Alex Velea. She also released an EP: AURA x PRNY EP. Oana Neagu a.k.a. Waana Neagu (waacking) – dance teacher, co-founder of the first dance studio in Romania focused exclusively on cultural education in the street-dance field, ambassador of Imperial House of Waacking. Teodora Păun a.k.a. Funky T (popping) – represents Tupeu Crew. Her first dance teacher was her father, an old-school street dancer. She explored many street-dance styles but discovered that popping is the one that fits her best. Ionuț Eftene a.k.a. JJ (house dance and hip hop) – he has poured his soul into this form of art, and hip hop and house styles became expressions of his passion. This incredible journey has taken him to different places and allowed him to absorb the essence of the styles from the pioneers who sparked the flames of hip hop culture. Irina Florea a.k.a. Irene (waacking) – winner of World of Dance Romania and Street Groove Jam 2017 – Dancehall. Răzvan Avădanei a.k.a. Mambo (hip hop) – started dancing out of ambition. In time, he began traveling across the country to various battles and enjoying the career of a dancer and artist he wants to build. Eduard Nanu a.k.a. Oxi (electro) – teaches, was part of several dance crews, “Best Male Dancer” at Dance Star, Bucharest, 2017, 1st place at 1 vs. 1 Open Styles and 1st place Showcase at Dance Station in 2022. The newcomers Camelia Neagu a.k.a. Kama (hip hop), Iulia Andro (contemporary dance), Florian Geoveanu (Tutting/Bonebreaking), Korostash Yelyzaveta a.k.a. Elya (dancehall), and Iustina Citireag (experimental).

Shurubel, MC: “If you’re a dancer in Romania, I think Red Bull Dance Your Style is where you’ll see the current level we’ve reached. If you’re simply a dance lover, I believe Red Bull Dance Your Style will make you want to become a professional dancer! I think it’s an unmissable event, because it fills you with joy for the eyes and ears, harmony for the soul, and admiration for the young generation of dancers! Their technique has improved so much that if you film just about any 20-second snippet of their choreography, you could make a viral TikTok!”

Over 50 countries will send their representatives to compete for the title of Red Bull Dance Your Style global champion. Since 2018, Red Bull Dance Your Style has brought some of the world’s best street dancers into the spotlight. From 14 countries and 29 events in its first season, the qualifiers have expanded significantly, now reaching over 160 events worldwide. In 2022, the trophy was claimed by Japanese dancer D Soraki, with a fabulous, almost acrobatic hip-hop show. In 2023, for the first time, a woman took first place — South Korea’s Waackxxxy — who wowed the audience with her ultra-fast, hypnotizing moves in an electrifying final in Frankfurt. Last year, popping sensation MT Pop became the first Vietnamese dancer to win the Red Bull Dance Your Style title, in the grand final held in Mumbai, India, with a performance that went viral around the globe.

A powerful display of contagious energy, the international all-styles street-dance competition Red Bull Dance Your Style reached its fifth edition in Romania this year. In 2021, the first Red Bull Dance Your Style edition in Romania celebrated Romanian street dance with an extraordinary show at Herăstrău Summer Theatre: 1,000 spectators, 16 exceptional dancers, 15 electrifying duels, 3 hours of nonstop applause. Back then, Sătănel won the hearts of the crowd without question. In 2022, Impulse was crowned king of the dance floor in a sold-out show at the Bucharest Metropolitan Circus, in front of 1,500 people, and in 2023, Adam made waves with an incredibly dynamic hip-hop performance. In 2024, Sătănel achieved the incredible feat of winning the Red Bull Dance Your Style Romania title for the second time, in a fiery show witnessed by over 3,000 people.